-
For most of the past year, COVID-driven closures at New Hampshire senior centers left community members cut off from the activities those centers typically provide. Now that the centers are reopening, seniors are eager to make up for lost time.
-
The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people who were found clinging to the hull of their overturned sailboat about 20 miles off the coast of Portsmouth,…
-
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del miércoles 14 de julio. También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
Party like it’s 2019. It's almost looking like a normal summer weekend in New Hampshire, with in-person festivals cropping up across the state. With…
-
3S Art Space echoed with the sounds of chatter on Friday for the first time, again. This weekend, the Portsmouth gallery held its first in-person art…
-
La librería de la ciudad de Manchester está abierta como una estación de enfriamiento para la ciudad esta semana.Credit Jane Vaughan / NHPREdit |…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 28 de junio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
Prescott Park was decked out in rainbow as Portsmouth's Pride celebration kicked off, for the first time, again. After going virtual last year, hundreds…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 24 de mayo.También puedes escuchar las noticias y la entrevista haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo…
-
'It's My Future': A New Generation Of Young Climate Activists Takes The Helm In New HampshireBy the time today's teenagers turn 50, New England's climate will feel very different. Under current warming trends, states like New Hampshire will have…