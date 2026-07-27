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NH's ports director cleared of wrongdoing, but will have additional training

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
Portsmouth Harbor, showing the New Hampshire state port on the left, in July 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Portsmouth Harbor, showing the New Hampshire state port on the left, in July 2024.

An outside investigation into alleged misconduct by the head of the New Hampshire Division of Ports and Harbors found no evidence of harassment or discrimination, but did recommend additional training and a greater human resources presence at the agency’s headquarters.

Richard Hartley, who took over the top position at the state port authority in 2025, was the subject of at least two complaints made in April, the Pease Development Authority said. According to a statement and meeting minutes released by the authority, there were concerns about Hartley’s workplace behavior including non-sexual physical contact with employees, and his use of the phrase “girlie penis” on at least two occasions.

A review by a Boston-based law firm cleared Harley of violating the Pease Development Authority’s policies, including no findings of harassment, discrimination or retaliation.

On Friday, the authority’s board of directors released a statement praising Hartley’s work in the position, and said he had the full confidence of the agency’s leadership.

“Given Director Hartley's highly visible leadership role, the Board has recommended leadership training as part of its ongoing commitment to fostering effective communication and a positive workplace culture,” the board said in a statement. “The recommendation is not disciplinary in nature but reflects the Board's belief that continued leadership development is appropriate for all senior executives.”

Last week, the authority released meeting minutes from mid-May, when a representative from the outside firm that investigated Hartley presented its findings. The names of the two current or former employees who submitted complaints against him are redacted, and there is little detail provided about their specific concerns.

The authority said it was releasing its meeting minutes to ensure "transparency and accountability.” The investigation cost approximately $60,000 to $65,000.

Hartley previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard, before he was hired in 2025 to replace longtime port director Geno Marconi, who was accused of leaking Neil Levesque’s confidential motor vehicle and boating records. Levesque serves on the authority’s board of directors. Last October, Marconi pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and resigned from his position.

In a statement, Hartley said he was proud of his staff’s accomplishments since he assumed the role.

“I appreciate the confidence and support of the Pease Development Authority Board of Directors, and I remain committed to working alongside our dedicated staff and valued partners to continue strengthening New Hampshire's ports and harbors for the benefit of the communities we serve," Hartley said.
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NH News New England News Collaborativerye harborPortsmouthPease Development Authority
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
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