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The ‘Little White Church’ in Eaton lands big historic recognition

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:42 PM EDT
Photo of a little white church across from Crystal Lake in Eaton, New Hampshire
1 of 2  — Eaton Crystal Lake - 'little white church' Dan Tuohy photo nhpr
The Little White Church reflecting upon Crystal Lake in Eaton, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The "Little White Church" in Eaton Center, New Hampshire.
2 of 2  — Little White Church in Eaton - Dan Tuohy photo 2023
The "Little White Church" in Eaton Center, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A single-story church in Eaton known as the “Little White Church” is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1879, the Eaton Center Free Will Baptist Church was at one time one of 99 Free Will Baptist churches in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Division of HIstorical Resources said the building has several late-Greek Revival design features, including wooden clapboards, a gable-front facade framed by simple pilasters, and a recessed entrance with double wooden doors.

The gable features a four-pane diamond-shaped window with molded surround.

Little White Church in Eaton Center, NH, 2023.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Little White Church in Eaton Center, NH, 2023.

The church is also notable for its two-level square belfry that rises above the building’s front ridge, which has a 30-foot high flared octagonal spire.

Free Will Baptists were the fasted-growing religious group in New Hampshire in the early 19th century, according to the Division of Historical Resources. “By 1826, Eaton had three separate Free Will Baptist congregations and others formed in the following 50 years, with most meeting in barns, schoolhouses, private homes and store buildings.”

The Community Church of Eaton bought the property in 1949. Since then, the Little White Church has served as a venue for community events, including weddings, concerts, memorials, and an annual Christmas Eve pageant, according to the nomination for the historic list.

The National Register of Historic Places is America’s official list of historic places deemed worthy of preservation. Being named to the register opens up opportunities for property owners to be eligible for grants, such as New Hampshire’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program.

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NH News EatonHistoric PlacesCrystal Lake
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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