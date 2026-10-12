The ‘Little White Church’ in Eaton lands big historic recognition

A single-story church in Eaton known as the “Little White Church” is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1879, the Eaton Center Free Will Baptist Church was at one time one of 99 Free Will Baptist churches in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Division of HIstorical Resources said the building has several late-Greek Revival design features, including wooden clapboards, a gable-front facade framed by simple pilasters, and a recessed entrance with double wooden doors.

The gable features a four-pane diamond-shaped window with molded surround.

The church is also notable for its two-level square belfry that rises above the building’s front ridge, which has a 30-foot high flared octagonal spire.

Free Will Baptists were the fasted-growing religious group in New Hampshire in the early 19th century, according to the Division of Historical Resources. “By 1826, Eaton had three separate Free Will Baptist congregations and others formed in the following 50 years, with most meeting in barns, schoolhouses, private homes and store buildings.”

The Community Church of Eaton bought the property in 1949. Since then, the Little White Church has served as a venue for community events, including weddings, concerts, memorials, and an annual Christmas Eve pageant, according to the nomination for the historic list.