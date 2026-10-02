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NH News Recap: Tax cap ballot question; consumer debt rising; and vanity license plates

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Olivia ComolliClare Shanahan
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

New Hampshire voters will be asked to decide whether to limit their school budget tax to the rate of inflation in November, after the state Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for the question to appear on ballots.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, we talk about the divisive history of this issue and start to break down what makes it so complicated with NHPR Education Reporter Annmarie Timmins.

Other big stories this week:

Guests:

  • NHPR Reporter Annmarie Timmins
  • NHPR Reporter Jackie Harris
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NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Clare Shanahan
See stories by Clare Shanahan
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