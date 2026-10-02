NH News Recap: Tax cap ballot question; consumer debt rising; and vanity license plates

New Hampshire voters will be asked to decide whether to limit their school budget tax to the rate of inflation in November, after the state Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for the question to appear on ballots.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, we talk about the divisive history of this issue and start to break down what makes it so complicated with NHPR Education Reporter Annmarie Timmins.

Other big stories this week:



Unpaid credit card debt in New Hampshire is reaching heights not seen since the Great Recession

The federal government has opted not to renew an aid program that helps low-income, HIV-positive residents pay for housing.

And a sampling of the Big Question for September from NHPR's All Things Considered; What is the best vanity plate you've spotted in New Hampshire?

Guests:

