Midterm elections: How civics education builds civic engagement

Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice, the hosts of the Civics 101 podcast, joined 1A when the national news program broadcast live Oct. 1 from the NHPR studios in Concord, New Hampshire.

Jenn White, host of 1A, explored the connection between civics and democracy .

McCarthy and Capodice shared takeaways from their series on the nature of midterm elections and the state of civics education .

Excerpts:



“It is one of the most, if not the only bipartisan, issues that remain in the United States,” Capodice said of civics. “Everybody on the left and the right is like, ‘Yes, we should have more civics education.’”

And yet, he notes, civics is the second-worst scoring subject, according to the Nation’s Report Card .

Local engagement remains king.

“When it comes to what I wish more voters knew about approaching voting, approaching the midterm election, your local election officials are still in charge,” McCarthy said. “They are still the ones who are determining the way that things are going to go. And those are the people you can look to for information about the election in your state, because it does vary state to state.”



Listen to the full 1A segment here.

Listen to the Civics 101 Podcast series on why midterm elections matter , and a host of other shows, from How do tariffs work? to America at 250: Why are we like this?