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Midterm elections: How civics education builds civic engagement

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 1, 2026 at 6:08 PM EDT
Jenn White, left, host of 1A from WAMU, is broadcasting live from NHPR Oct. 1-2. Civics 101 hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy were guests during one segment Oct. 1.
Emily Quirk
/
NHPR
Jenn White, left, host of 1A from WAMU, is broadcasting live from NHPR Oct. 1-2. Civics 101 hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy were guests during one segment Oct. 1.

Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice, the hosts of the Civics 101 podcast, joined 1A when the national news program broadcast live Oct. 1 from the NHPR studios in Concord, New Hampshire.

Jenn White, host of 1A, explored the connection between civics and democracy.

McCarthy and Capodice shared takeaways from their series on the nature of midterm elections and the state of civics education.

Excerpts:

  • “It is one of the most, if not the only bipartisan, issues that remain in the United States,” Capodice said of civics. “Everybody on the left and the right is like, ‘Yes, we should have more civics education.’”
  • Local engagement remains king. 
    • “When it comes to what I wish more voters knew about approaching voting, approaching the midterm election, your local election officials are still in charge,” McCarthy said. “They are still the ones who are determining the way that things are going to go. And those are the people you can look to for information about the election in your state, because it does vary state to state.”

Listen to the full 1A segment here.

Listen to the Civics 101 Podcast series on why midterm elections matter, and a host of other shows, from How do tariffs work? to America at 250: Why are we like this?

1A is produced by WAMU and NPR and is on air weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon on NHPR.

Voting booth in Manchester.
Dan Tuohy
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NHPR
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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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