© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**Less than 12 hours left to win a trip to Japan! Support independent, community-supported journalism now. Thank you for making our work possible!**

NH News Recap: Another hot summer; leaf-peepers to spend big; Bow reacts to data center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jessica HuntOlivia ComolliClare Shanahan
Published September 25, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
Hampton Beach on a hot summer day. (NHPR file photo)
1 of 3  — Hampton Beach summer day NHPR photo Tuohy
Hampton Beach on a hot summer day. (NHPR file photo)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Average daily summer temperatures in New Hampshire since record keeping began in the late 19th century. The trend has been towards hotter summers.
2 of 3  — Summer temps 2026.png
Average daily summer temperatures in New Hampshire since record keeping began in the late 19th century. The trend has been towards hotter summers.
National Centers for Environmental Information / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Kevin and Anne McManus have lived in Bow for more than 30 years. They said they don't want a data center in the town, even if it lowered their property taxes.
3 of 3  — Bow data center McManus.jpeg
Kevin and Anne McManus have lived in Bow for more than 30 years. They said they don't want a data center in the town, even if it lowered their property taxes.
Kate Dario / NHPR

New Hampshire saw another record-hot summer, with the average seasonal temperature among the top 10 hottest years in state history. Most of those summers were after 2000.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, we get an overview of the seasonal weather trends from NHPR Reporter Kate Dario.

Other hot stories this week:

Guests:

  • NHPR reporter Kate Dario
  • NHPR reporter Jackie Harris
Top Stories This Week

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News NH NewsN.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Clare Shanahan
See stories by Clare Shanahan
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.