NH News Recap: Another hot summer; leaf-peepers to spend big; Bow reacts to data center
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Hampton Beach on a hot summer day. (NHPR file photo)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
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Average daily summer temperatures in New Hampshire since record keeping began in the late 19th century. The trend has been towards hotter summers.
National Centers for Environmental Information / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
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Kevin and Anne McManus have lived in Bow for more than 30 years. They said they don't want a data center in the town, even if it lowered their property taxes.
Kate Dario / NHPR
New Hampshire saw another record-hot summer, with the average seasonal temperature among the top 10 hottest years in state history. Most of those summers were after 2000.
On the New Hampshire News Recap, we get an overview of the seasonal weather trends from NHPR Reporter Kate Dario.
Other hot stories this week:
- State officials are predicting a strong fall tourism season after a downtick in Canadian border crossings last year.
- An update on how Bow residents are responding to the news that a data center may be coming to their town and what we know about the proposed facility.
- And the latest on the state of housing construction in New Hampshire and some of the people who have struggled with finding and keeping an affordable place to live.
Guests:
- NHPR reporter Kate Dario
- NHPR reporter Jackie Harris
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