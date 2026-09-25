NH News Recap: Another hot summer; leaf-peepers to spend big; Bow reacts to data center

New Hampshire saw another record-hot summer, with the average seasonal temperature among the top 10 hottest years in state history. Most of those summers were after 2000.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, we get an overview of the seasonal weather trends from NHPR Reporter Kate Dario.

Other hot stories this week:



State officials are predicting a strong fall tourism season after a downtick in Canadian border crossings last year.

An update on how Bow residents are responding to the news that a data center may be coming to their town and what we know about the proposed facility.

And the latest on the state of housing construction in New Hampshire and some of the people who have struggled with finding and keeping an affordable place to live.

Guests:

