Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as a commentator.

The New Hampshire native starts Nov. 1 and will provide commentary across the channel’s lineup, Fox News Media announced Monday.

Leavitt, 29, served as President Trump’s press secretary from January 2025 until August of this year, when she said she was leaving to spend time raising her two young children.

A graduate of Saint Anselm College, Leavitt served as a communications director for former U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and worked in Trump’s first administration as an assistant press secretary.

In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire and won the Republican nomination in the 1st District, but lost the general election to U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.

Leavitt was an intern for Fox News in 2016.