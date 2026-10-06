© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Karoline Leavitt, shown here in Hampton, NH, when she was the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District in 2022.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Karoline Leavitt, shown here in Hampton, NH, when she was the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District in 2022.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as a commentator.

The New Hampshire native starts Nov. 1 and will provide commentary across the channel’s lineup, Fox News Media announced Monday.

Leavitt, 29, served as President Trump’s press secretary from January 2025 until August of this year, when she said she was leaving to spend time raising her two young children.

A graduate of Saint Anselm College, Leavitt served as a communications director for former U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and worked in Trump’s first administration as an assistant press secretary.

In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire and won the Republican nomination in the 1st District, but lost the general election to U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.

Leavitt was an intern for Fox News in 2016.

Voting booth in Manchester.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Get ready to vote
Learn more
More NH News
Politics
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.