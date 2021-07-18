-
From Salt Lake City to New York to Atlanta, thousands gathered to remember the victims of Tuesday's shootings and to cry out against anti-Asian racism.
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has released new protocols for how police departments should handle hate crimes.The aim is to help law…
-
The University of New Hampshire will receive about $840,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to complete a national study on hate crimes. Lisa Jones,…
-
There were 40 hate crimes reported in the state last year, the highest number of bias-related incidents since 2010.The annual hate crimes statistics…