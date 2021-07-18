Immigration Law

-
Hoy, miércoles 8 de julio, te contamos: El gobernador Chris Sununu mantiene la misma postura sobre eventos grandes a vísperas de la próxima manifestación…
-
Immigration advocates in New Hampshire are preparing for it to become more expensive to apply for citizenship and legal residence.It currently costs $640…
-
For the ACLU of New Hampshire, Growth in Membership Comes With Growth in AmbitionsThe ACLU started out defending conscientious objectors during World War I. It would go on to be involved in many landmark cases. That includes battling…
-
An Indonesian woman detained in a deportation case since last summer is asking a federal judge for her release. Etty Tham is a resident of Portsmouth and…
-
With the partial government shutdown now stretching for 18 days, some courts that handle immigration cases in the northeast have slowed operations.…
-
New Hampshire Public Radio covered hundreds of stories in 2018. Some features captured how Granite Staters live and work. The opioid addiction crisis…
-
The ACLU of New Hampshire filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Exeter Police Department.The suit alleges that officers arrested a man based on his…
-
New Hampshire agencies that settle refugees say they're concerned about the lower number of refugees to be admitted to the U.S. in 2019.For fiscal year…
-
New census data released today show that New Hampshire continues to gain population from domestic migration, or people moving from other states to New…
-
About a mile from downtown North Conway is a house. A sign out front says, “Residents Only.” An old silver camping trailer sits off to one side, half…