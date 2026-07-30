Plan for muddy trails and showers, with slightly sunnier conditions on Saturday

Friday

Hikers should prepare for portions of wet and muddy trails on Friday due to recent rains, with the wettest trails likely in the southern foothills. Water crossings should be manageable throughout the weekend.

Friday will begin with a few isolated showers hanging around the mountains and overall cool temperatures for late July.

Bits of clearing will become more likely midday, and they could lead to some convective showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon — especially in the higher elevations — so keep waterproof layers handy around this time.

Saturday

Showers and any thunderstorm activity will quickly die down in the evening, and skies will mostly clear out later overnight Saturday night.

Saturday will likely be the driest day of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies overhead and only a slight chance of afternoon showers in the mountains. Temperatures will warm above normal with light winds expected at all elevations.

Sunday

Clouds will increase ahead of the next system overnight into Sunday, with showers starting to spread in the early afternoon from the west and then increasing in coverage towards nightfall, with perhaps a few thunderstorms developing towards the evening.