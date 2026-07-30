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Recreational Forecast

Plan for muddy trails and showers, with slightly sunnier conditions on Saturday

By Karl Philippoff, Mount Washington Observatory
Published July 30, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

Expect seasonable temperatures and chances for precipitation to bookend this weekend, with sunnier and drier conditions likely on Saturday.

Friday

Hikers should prepare for portions of wet and muddy trails on Friday due to recent rains, with the wettest trails likely in the southern foothills. Water crossings should be manageable throughout the weekend.

Friday will begin with a few isolated showers hanging around the mountains and overall cool temperatures for late July.

Bits of clearing will become more likely midday, and they could lead to some convective showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon — especially in the higher elevations — so keep waterproof layers handy around this time.

Saturday

Showers and any thunderstorm activity will quickly die down in the evening, and skies will mostly clear out later overnight Saturday night.

Saturday will likely be the driest day of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies overhead and only a slight chance of afternoon showers in the mountains. Temperatures will warm above normal with light winds expected at all elevations.

Sunday

Clouds will increase ahead of the next system overnight into Sunday, with showers starting to spread in the early afternoon from the west and then increasing in coverage towards nightfall, with perhaps a few thunderstorms developing towards the evening.

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Recreational Forecast Weather
Karl Philippoff, Mount Washington Observatory
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