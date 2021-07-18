immigrants

-
On Tuesday, the Manchester, New Hampshire School District announced tentative plans to expand in-person classes from two days a week to four, starting in…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del martes 29 de diciembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
Hoy, te traemos las noticias del lunes 3 de agosto.Las puedes escuchar haciendo click en el siguiente audio o leerlas a continuación. Una nota: Lo escrito…
Nashua is the most diverse city in New Hampshire, with the state’s largest population of foreign-born residents. Today on Word of Mouth, we’re exploring…
An Indonesian woman detained in a deportation case since last summer is asking a federal judge for her release. Etty Tham is a resident of Portsmouth and…
A Congolese man detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Dover was released Thursday after spending a month in jail. Bienfait says he left the…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig got an early holiday present on Monday from a group of Webster Elementary School English language learners.The students…
Police in Manchester, Pelham, Nashua, and Concord are joining forces on Saturday to host a "Youth Forum for New Americans."The event is the first time the…
On Sunday, Brazilians will head to the polls to elect their next president. For the first time, Brazilians in New Hampshire will be able to cast their…
Manchester's Franco-American Centre kicked off a new summer program for French-speaking immigrant children this week. Eight young Haitian-Americans…