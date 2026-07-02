Watchdog and lawmaker question if state can safely run NH’s youth detention center

A watchdog agency and a top Republican lawmaker are expressing new doubts that New Hampshire’s child protection agency can safely run the state’s youth detention center, which is facing abuse and neglect allegations and a dire staff shortage.

Sen. Victoria Sullivan, who recently led a legislative investigation of the allegations, told NHPR Wednesday that it’s time to consider hiring a private organization to run the Sununu Youth Services Center. A day earlier, the Disability Rights Center–NH called on the state Department of Health and Human Services to hire an independent expert to overhaul the facility’s work with children to ensure it complies with the law and keeps children safe.

Sullivan and the Disability Rights Center’s comments follow fresh reports that state troopers are now stationed inside the facility to mitigate staff shortages and that children were confined in their rooms for so long that staff told them to urinate on the floor. Some did, according to the state Office of the Child Advocate and the Disability Rights Center.

Sullivan said her investigative committee heard from former and current staff members as well as child advocates, including the Office of the Child Advocate and Disability Rights Center.

“Our 300-page report laid out a number of findings and recommendations that I believe need to be taken seriously and acted on immediately,” Sullivan said in a message. “I also think it is time for the state to consider whether to privatize this facility.”

The Disability Rights Center put its concerns in a letter this week to Gov. Kelly Ayotte and Lori Weaver, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

“Unless the Department of Health and Human Services takes immediate corrective action, ensures [the Sununu Youth Services Center] is managed appropriately, and ceases its use of unlawful restraint and seclusion practices, children in [its] care face a substantial and continuing risk of serious harm,” it said.

The governor’s office referred NHPR to the Department of Health and Human Services. Department spokesperson Jake Leon said they were aware of the new concerns raised by the Disability Rights Center and the state Office of the Child Advocate, an independent watchdog over children in the state’s care.

“[The department] continues to work with stakeholders to ensure that the safety and well-being of the youth in the state's care and the staff that care for them remain our highest priority,” Leon said in an email. “We look forward to the forthcoming reports from oversight officials, such as the Department of Justice, to help us continue to strengthen facility operations.”

The Department of Justice launched its own investigation into the Sununu Center in April, shortly after the Office of the Child Advocate first voiced concerns about illegal restraints and an extended lockdown there. A justice department official told Executive Councilors two weeks ago its investigative report would be released “very soon.”

In its letter to Ayotte, the Disability Rights Center said its staff had seen dried blood on walls where children had harmed themselves and one child with "significant bruising and lacerations” caused by self-harm. A child was kept in seclusion for 10 hours, and another was held in restraints for 12 hours, in violation of state law, according to the letter.

State troopers have been on site since mid-June, after they were called in for youth causing significant property damage, according to Leon. The Disability Rights Center said the troopers are armed and present when staff are working with children.