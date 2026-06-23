NH homeowners have a week left to apply for property tax relief

The deadline for Granite Staters to apply for financial help on their statewide property taxes is coming up soon.

The application for the Low & Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program is open until June 30. It’s for single homeowners making less than $37,000 a year or married couples who earn less than $47,000 a year, but the program only offers relief towards residents’ Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) bill. That may be cold comfort for people struggling with additional municipal property taxes.

Eligible program participants pay their full tax bill when it arrives and get a relief check from the state afterwards. In 2025, the average aid the state sent to eligible households was around $163. That same year, Granite Staters of all income levels paid on average $257 per person towards SWEPT.

Despite the availability for financial relief, the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute finds the program is underused. Of the 42,000 households eligible for the aid in 2024, a little under 5,000 received it.

That year, the state sent out $800,000 of granted relief across recipients.