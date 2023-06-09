Public safety officials urge safe driving as Laconia Motorcycle Week begins

As the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week, the world’s oldest motorcycle rally, begins Saturday, state highway safety officials are preparing for an increase in traffic around the state, particularly around the rally’s epicenter in the Lakes Region.

State Police Captain Chris Vetter, commander of the state’s Office of Highway Safety, urged residents to be ready for an influx of out-of-state bikers on the roads.

“Be patient if you are from the greater Laconia area,” he said.

Due to the large numbers of motorcyclists, officials are advocating drivers and riders alike practice increased caution.

“There’s just going to be many more motorcycles and some of them don’t ride a lot. So, please, give them a little extra space than you normally would,” said Larry Crowe, coordinator of motorcycle rider training at the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Vetter said there is a safety plan in place between law enforcement, local business owners and rally organizers.

He and Crowe both emphasized the importance of not drinking and driving.