Your Weekend in NH: Seacoast Litfest, Bike Week, and the 10-Minute Play Festival

Lakes Region

Laconia Motorcycle Week kicks off on Saturday, June 13, in venues across the Lakes Region. This annual tradition celebrates its 103rd year with special events like the 20th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride and a Fast Fearless Females Reception honoring racing pioneer Gina Bovaird. More details. (Costs vary)

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Merrimack Valley

Concord Skate Park Annual Skate Jam from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at the Concord Skate Park. This all-ages skate jam is part of an ongoing effort to raise funds for a new skate park in Concord. More details. (Donations encouraged)



from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at the Concord Skate Park. This all-ages skate jam is part of an ongoing effort to raise funds for a new skate park in Concord. (Donations encouraged) Open Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon. See live demonstrations of a historic sawmill, enjoy the grounds, and learn about heritage crafts. More details . (Free)



from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon. See live demonstrations of a historic sawmill, enjoy the grounds, and learn about heritage crafts. . (Free) History Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Penacook Historical Society. Activities include exploring historic buildings, old-fashioned games, and learning more about everyday objects from yesteryear. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region

Keene Summer Craftfest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Keene Middle School. See a list of vendors for this annual event here. More details. (Free)



from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Keene Middle School. See a list of vendors for this annual event (Free) The 10-Minute Play Festival is running all weekend beginning on Thursday, June 11, at Actors Theatre Playhouse in West Chesterfield. This annual favorite is described by organizers as “theatrical potpourri featuring seven mini-plays to excite, amuse, and move you.” The plays will run again next weekend. More details. (Tickets are $17)



is running all weekend beginning on Thursday, June 11, at Actors Theatre Playhouse in West Chesterfield. This annual favorite is described by organizers as “theatrical potpourri featuring seven mini-plays to excite, amuse, and move you.” The plays will run again next weekend. (Tickets are $17) Soggy Po Boys with Mr. Bill’s Bluegrass Band from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Brewbakers in Keene. More details. (Tickets are $20)

North Country

Grow Pizza Herbs: A Discussion on Basil & Oregano from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at the Littleton Food Co-op. Hosted by the Littleton Garden Club, this workshop will focus on how to cultivate your own herbs and spices to garnish your own pizza. More details. (Free)

Seacoast

Madbury Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, throughout Madbury. Festivities include a pancake breakfast hosted by the Madbury Fire Department, children’s activities, and a parade. More details. (Free)

from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, throughout Madbury. Festivities include a pancake breakfast hosted by the Madbury Fire Department, children’s activities, and a parade. (Free) Market Square Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, in downtown Portsmouth. This popular festival draws over 50,000 attendees yearly. Community members can expect hundreds of vendors, live music, and a 10K road race. More details . (Free)

NHPR Event: Seacoast Litfest begins on Thursday, June 11, and runs through Sunday, June 14, at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. This multi-day festival is presented in partnership with The Music Hall and NHPR, and features conversations with authors Jenna Bush Hager, Dr. Temple Grandin, Jill Lepore, and Barbara McQuade. A book fair and community-led panels on topics including “Finding your writing community” and “Poetry for your community” round out this festival weekend. More details. (Costs vary)

© Danny Lyon Magnum Photos. www.bleakbeauty.com . @dannylyonphotos2 Danny Lyon, Cal, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, The Bikeriders Portfolio, 1966. On Loan from the Collection of Joseph and Susan Fiorenzo



Southern Tier

Leather & Lace Dance Party: Exhibition Celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Currier Museum in Manchester. In tandem with NH bike week, this celebration is for the Currier's summer photography exhibitions: Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders and Together, Apart, and Away: Snapshots from the Peter J. Cohen Collection . There will also be custom motorcycles on display. More details . (Free for members, $20 for nonmembers)



from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Currier Museum in Manchester. In tandem with NH bike week, this celebration is for the Currier's summer photography exhibitions: and . There will also be custom motorcycles on display. . (Free for members, $20 for nonmembers) Harmony for Pink from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Crossway Christian Church in Nashua. This show is featuring 16-time International Medalist chorus New England Voices in Harmony, International Gold Medalist Quartets Taken 4 Granite and Showcase, plus a variety of a cappella quartets. Proceeds benefit the NH Breast Cancer Coalition. More details. (General Admission tickets are $20)



from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Crossway Christian Church in Nashua. This show is featuring 16-time International Medalist chorus New England Voices in Harmony, International Gold Medalist Quartets Taken 4 Granite and Showcase, plus a variety of a cappella quartets. Proceeds benefit the NH Breast Cancer Coalition. (General Admission tickets are $20) Beginning of Summer Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Stepping Stones in Londonderry. Festivities include sensory-friendly activities for families, face painting and treats available for purchase from Frosty Soft Serve Ice Cream Truck. More details . (Free)

Upper Valley