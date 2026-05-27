Your Weekend in NH: Manchester’s Taco Tour, Ice Cream with Goats and a Pride kickoff party
You can hear the new album from the band Modest Mouse in Whitefield, join a community yard sale in Dover, and taste as many tacos as you can in Manchester. Here’s your weekend lineup in the Granite State.
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Lakes Region
- “The Beat Goes On” Cher tribute band performs at 7:30 p.m. at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth on Friday, May 29. Featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher, this will be a theatrical concert experience where “live music, storytelling, and audience connection come together in a powerful celebration.” Doors open at 6 p.m. More details. (Tickets start at $48.)
Merrimack Valley
- Ice Cream with the Goats from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Little Red Hen Farm and Market in Pittsfield. Organizers promise a family-friendly event featuring pony rides, baby goats, live music and “plenty” of ice cream. More details. (Free)
- Backwoods Metal Fest promises 24 bands across two stages at Henniker Brewing on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30. More details. (Tickets start at $23)
Monadnock Region
- Botanicals and Brews: New England Plant Expo from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Frogg Brewing in Swanzey. Join an exotic plant market like you’ve never seen before, paired with medieval battle displays throughout the event by Vermont Armored Combat. Happening outdoors, rain or shine. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Northern Gateway Community Chamber’s Paint Night in partnership with Artmaeven Studio from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at the Great North Woods Welcome Center in Lancaster. No experience or special supplies are needed. More details. (Tickets are $30)
- Modest Mouse Early Listening Party begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Chris’s Nostalgia Shop in Whitefield. Gather to experience the band’s new album, An Eraser and A Maze, in its entirety. The afternoon also includes several prize giveaways. More details. (Free)
- Tamworth Swift River Regatta takes place on Saturday, May 30 at the Tamworth Farmers Market. Registration opens at 9 a.m. At noon, competitors of all ages will race miniature model sailboats down a river course that passes through the center of town. Online boat sales have ended, but a limited number of pre-assembled boats are available for purchase day-of at the Tamworth Farmers Market. More details. (Free to spectate, but donations accepted here)
Seacoast
- 7th Annual Pride Kickoff from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club in Portsmouth. Join organizers for an afternoon of “joy and drag.” More details. (Free)
- Not Your Kid's Book Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Live Freely Market in Hampton. Organizers say that if it “feels like it belongs in a moody bookstore, on your nightstand, or in your favorite late-night routine,” you’ll find it here. More details. (Free)
- Auspicious Brew Community Yard Sale from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, in Dover. Browse secondhand and vintage goods, upcycled treasures, clothes and more from eight local vendors. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Taco Tour Manchester from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, across the city’s downtown. More than 20,000 people are expected for this annual food festival, featuring unique culinary twists on the taco from local restaurants. More details. (Free to attend, tacos are $3 each)
- New England Fiddle Ensemble performs at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, at the Stockbridge Theater at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Organizers promise “an energetic afternoon of music featuring more than 150 musicians of all ages performing together in a unique community orchestra.” More details. (Free for kids 5 and under, other tickets range from $14 to $22.)
Upper Valley
- America’s Birthday Story Walk is now open for the public to enjoy at the Etna Library. The scenic stroll is built around the patriotic picture book We Are America by Walter Dean Myers, and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until June 21. More details. (Free)