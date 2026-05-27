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‘Brake for moose’: NH Fish and Game has tips for keeping drivers, and our moose, safe

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published May 27, 2026 at 5:43 PM EDT
Brake for Moose sign in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
"Brake for Moose" sign in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

May marks the start of “high-risk months” for moose collisions on New Hampshire roads.

New Hampshire Fish and Game recently issued a seasonal reminder: “Brake for moose: It could save your life.”

And it could help save our moose, a population that numbers between 2,500 and 3,000 in the Granite State.

The state has tracked an average of 64 moose-vehicle collisions annually over the past five years.

Henry Jones, Moose Project Leader for Fish and Game, says most of the moose collisions in the state are in the White Mountains and the North Country.

“It varies on what part of the state you’re in,” said Jones. “You really want to be careful driving at night. You can end up getting pretty close to a moose without knowing it.”

That’s because moose are dark brown, often with light-colored legs, and they can blend in with the road's surface.

Dawn and dusk are peak times for collisions, but they can occur at any time of day, as well as in any part of the state.

To avoid potential collisions with moose, Fish and Game recommends people drive the speed limit, scan the roadside, use high beams when possible, and be able to stop within the zone of the car’s headlights.

Another tip: Don’t count on seeing “eye shine,” because moose stand over 6 feet tall at their shoulders, and your headlights won’t likely reach their eyes.

A moose in a New Hampshire neighborhood. (NHPR file photo)
Brady Carlson
/
NHPR
A moose in a New Hampshire neighborhood. (NHPR file photo)

If you see a moose, slow down and stop if necessary, until you have passed it or the moose has left the road.

May to October are the high-risk months for moose-vehicle collisions because moose venture onto roadways to consume the remaining salt residue from winter surface treatments, according to Fish and Game.

Jones said these “moose licks,” which can form off the shoulder of a road, accumulate salt and other natural minerals in depressions, which attract the moose.

The salt and minerals supplement their diet. They are herbivores, and eat twigs, leaves and aquatic vegetation. Moose consume 25-45 pounds of vegetation a day, and an adult can weigh over 1,000 pounds.

Which is another good reason to stay alert and give ‘em a brake.

_________

More from New Hampshire Fish and Game: Where can I see a moose in NH?

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NH News mooseNew England News Collaborative
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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