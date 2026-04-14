'Everyone knows the F word:' Lawmaker faces censure for use of profanity at State House

A Democratic state lawmaker says she’s being unfairly targeted after she was barred by House leadership from entering certain parts of the State House.

The incident is the latest in a series of efforts by legislative leaders to sanction lawmakers accused of offensive, disruptive or abusive behavior in recent weeks.

In a letter to Newmarket Rep. Ellen Read last week, House Speaker Sherman Packard referred to what he termed Read’s frequent use of profane language — including an incident earlier this month in which she yelled an obscenity outside of a state Senate committee hearing — that he said violated the State House’s code of conduct.

A Senate security officer asked Read to quiet down as her behavior “was rising to the level of disruption to the government proceeding inside the room,” Packard wrote.

“I am asking you to refrain from such behavior in the future as it is unbecoming of a legislator,” Packard wrote.

Read more: Why it's so hard to police bad behavior in the NH House

Packard said such incidents led him to bar Read from using Representatives Hall — where House members meet to vote on legislation — as well as an adjoining anteroom and the House gallery on days when the House is not in session. Read said she often uses those spaces to hold meetings or do legislative work when the House is not in session.

“I reserve the right to move forward with future disciplinary measures for any additional conduct related complaints,” Packard wrote.

'Let's be adults here'

In an interview Tuesday, Read acknowledged cursing outside the hearing, but she said she was being targeted by Packard in an effort to silence her politically.

“The tone policing, especially of women, is a mechanism of oppression by power,” Read said. “Words don’t have magic powers. Everyone knows the F word. Let's be adults here. The things that are happening in this building far eclipse any kind of potty language.”

Read also said she planned to challenge Packard’s disciplinary efforts.

“He doesn’t have the authority to do this, and I have lawyers looking at this and prepared to respond to him,” Read said. “It’s never been done; it’s unprecedented.”

Packard declined a request from NHPR to share a copy of his correspondence with Read, saying that he considered it “an internal personnel matter” — a characterization Read disputed. State House leaders have frequently said they are effectively powerless to regulate rank-and-file lawmakers’ behavior, as they ultimately serve at voters’ discretion.

A series of disciplinary efforts

In recent weeks, State House leaders have taken action against a handful of lawmakers for a range of behavior they say is unbecoming of public officials. Republican Sen. Tim McGough was removed from his Senate committees earlier this month by Senate President Sharon Carson. While Carson released no details about the underlying incidents, State House sources have said McGough had a record of offensive or abusive behavior toward staff.

The New Hampshire House also voted last week to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Republican Rep. Travis Corcoran, who has been under scrutiny for inflammatory posts on X in recent months.

In one post, Corcoran called for a "final solution" in response to a karaoke night invitation sent by a Jewish colleague. Corcoran had earlier posted about deporting another state lawmaker born in the Philippines, writing "she has to go back."

The Legislative Administration Committee, which will take up Corcoran’s matter, hasn't considered a disciplinary case against a lawmaker since 2017.