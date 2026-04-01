The Big Question: What is your ideal day in New Hampshire?

This is NHPR’s The Big Question! We ask you a question about life in New Hampshire, you submit an answer, and your voice may be featured on air or online.

Our state has lots to offer. From the mountains to the coast and the lakes, there are many different ways to adventure in New Hampshire.

For March's Big Question, we asked you: Start to finish, what's your ideal day in New Hampshire?

Here’s what some of you said:

Ember - Dover, NH: I think that my perfect day in New Hampshire would be going to breakfast at the Friendly Toast in Portsmouth. They have a really cool retro vibe in there. And then it's also really pretty to go up north to see the Kancamagus Highway and Diana's Baths, there's lots of pretty hiking trails and just fun places to see up north.

Kaylee - Chester, NH: I think my ideal day off would include getting up kind of early and going to a fun local coffee shop and getting a fun drink. Since I'm in Portsmouth a lot, I really like LANEY & LU. They have really good local coffees and stuff, but for their food as well. I really love sourdough and the dude they get their bread from. He mills his own flour and everything. So that's really cool. Maybe going for a walk and getting brunch somewhere. I think there's a lot of good local thrifting, antiquing places I'd like to go explore, not necessarily to shop, but just to look around and then get some dinner and just go home and have a quiet night.

Josh - York, ME: I work in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, but I live in York, Maine. And my perfect day off would be probably get breakfast in downtown Portsmouth, go to Elephantine or something and then drive up the coast a little bit, or I guess down the coast. And then maybe go stop over in Manchester, shop around a little bit and then loop back up and probably come to some galleries in the evening.

Cole - Concord, NH: My ideal day in New Hampshire is waking up around 5:30 a.m. I'll go to Dunkin's and I'll get a coffee and probably a bagel. And then I like to go to the Goodwill Outlet in Hudson, which is clothes by the pound, because I love thrifting. And then I stay there from around 7 a.m. to like 2 p.m.-ish. And then after that, I usually come home and I do this most Saturdays, but the ideal day is I come home and I hang out with my friends, and then I just have dinner at home.

When are you trying on the clothes?

I usually wash them. They're nasty when you get them. I like to wash them. I also like to resell them, so it's just kind of fun. I go with all my friends. Like I know a lot of the people that are there. So I go and I just hang out all day and we just kind of thrift all day and I love it.