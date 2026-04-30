The Big Question: Your poems for National Poetry Month

This is NHPR’s The Big Question! We ask you a question about life in New Hampshire, you submit an answer, and your voice may be featured on air or online.

April is National Poetry Month. Many of us celebrate in different ways, from reading our favorite poets, to going to festivals or writing works of our own.

So, for April's Big Question, we asked you to submit a piece of your own poetry.

Here’s what some of you wrote.

Poems have been transcribed and formatted as closely as possible to their original form.

Searching for plumb line - Cathy Wolff Listen • 0:49

Searching for my plumb line - Cathy Wolff

The rock wrapped in string,

found in a corner of the barn,

must have been someone’s

plumb line a long time ago.

I wish I could find my

plumb line – a sense of

balance, clarity, calm.

“Find your center,”

we’re told in yoga.

And I grind my stone

feet into the mat,

and seek my center.

But it eludes me.

I cannot balance

on one foot without

the wall’s help.

“Things fall apart;

the center cannot hold…”

wrote the poet.

I want to have

faith that there is a center.

That the world --

with the help of gravity –

can get things straight,

aligned, steady.

I don’t want to believe

the world is – like me –

hopelessly tilted.

Untitled - Doug Poole Listen • 0:29

Untitled - Doug Poole

A rare bird in flight

A fleetness of feather

Stalwart and strong

Regardless of weather

A reason for hope

When caught in the rain

A beautiful picture

When you're in the frame

Your gifts

One and all

You are eager to share

A fortunate station to be in your care

With our sun at it's zenith

Most radiant yet

I'll bask in it's glory

Til' the day that it sets

Prescience - Robert Lux Listen • 0:53

Prescience - Robert Lux

I hear the soft requiem of late summer crickets,

singing of the dying year.

Their bound helices speak this change.

In their music is stillness, hesitation, as if to stop…

a pause before the inevitable falling out of the year.

In time’s wake, I hear the boastful intensity of spring peepers singing their

anthem of optimism, of reincarnation. They, too, have their message…new

blossoms, skunk cabbage, vernal pools, of all beginnings.

Both ancient voices speak of change, one of pessimism, the other of optimism.

But it is the crickets’ song that pulls at my heart strings as years wane.

Far back, I can barely hear the peepers’ promising notes…distance isn’t a friend of kinship.

The crickets get my attention, they haunt me. They sing the nearby song.

Gaby Lozada / NHPR Rye Harbor.

We Sway - Jasper Salach Listen • 1:16

We Sway - Jasper Salach

Sway with me

In Unison

Together

You and Me

Meditation of motion

In synchronicity

our family tree

A peaceful prayer

Soothing our souls

Washing over us

Back and Forth

From side to side

We sway

Like trees in the wind

We become one

With

Earth

Heaven

Defining Namaste

Rocking to the rhythm of

Indigenous drum beats

Swaying in and out

As the water does

At the rim of a lakes shore

Sway with

The thumping of our hearts

Swooshing blood flow

Life

Through our bodies

Back and Forth

Side to Side

Endorphins release

Calm settles in

Sway with me

You and Me

The splendid dance

Of Love

Expressing

Divine

Nature

Ourselves

Zoey Knox / NHPR A field of lupine in bloom in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire.

Untitled - Danielle Harrington Listen • 0:42

Untitled - Danielle Harrington

Sometimes the path in life can be full of rocks and boulders to climb over;

But have faith,

The meadow is just over the hill.

The sun casts her first light

And the trees on the shore burst into color.

The geese flap their wings in delight

As they stop for a break on their long journey south

Driving down the road in a wide open space.

The road curves ahead. A forest surrounds you.

It is thick and dark,

The eyes of the forest are upon you.

You feel a sense of enchantment.

Whispers - Rick Van de Poll Listen • 1:56

Whispers - Rick Van de Poll

I can hear them in the darkest deep,

On bright and starry nights,

When the mind surrenders little sleep,

Yet the body is dead to rights.

Whispers, whispers, whispers.

At first they’re not quite loud enough,

Like murmurs of a stream,

But soon they take on a life of their own,

And direct my very dream.

It seems as if they’re talking in code,

And don’t quite want to be heard,

The traces of people who’ve gone before,

Can be summed up in a single word –

Whispers, whispers, whispers.

I’ve tried to join their diatribe,

And learn to talk in tongues,

But failed to find their hidden voice

Inside my breathing lungs.

No matter, they say, for they’re long gone

And no longer walk the Earth,

Yet how much wisdom have they realized

That we’ve all lost since birth?

Whispers, whispers, whispers.

A righteous man once told a tale

Of those who’ve passed on by,

He said they’ve learned to find their sails

And journey through the sky.

Cross heaven and even hell in turn

To ply the Milky Way,

And leave their mark on the starry urn

Of night before the day.

Whispers, whispers, whispers.

I greet the morn in solemn prayer

And end my waking dream,

My soul’s found favor in every layer

Of story within the meme.

That I may know without a doubt

That where I walk is true,

And therefore honor my forbear’s quest

To rekindle their voices anew.

Whispers, whispers, whispers.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Stone wall in North Hampton, NH.

Grieving and Mercy - Lynn Chong

He's an old, bearded man

Truck is old, dented, much-used

His vehicle I see

From my vehicle -- we

Both leave from

Grocery-shopping

I'm drawn -- this is, yes, political!

Stronger for his outraged

Large, black letters on red

Bumper sticker

Covering most of the tailgate

Leaving, engine on, on knees

Trump and MAGA

Are dangerous

And immoral -- he's crying out!

Leaves, prays, drives around

Sobbing to think: his loved

Grandson gone to war

In days when news is

USA military flights

Shot down over Iran -- he --

My grandson's life -- a leaving?

At risk -- I cannot --

Lose the light-of-my-life, NO!

On our Easter weekend

Importance of family

God's faithfulness & promises!

To cross generations

My stem is not to leave, to

Die young, but live on -- please?

Out my Window - Jim Salmon Listen • 2:42

Out My Window - Jim Salmon

DAWN

Smoke rises from Dolloff Cove and is set afire

By streaks of sunlight bursting through pines and birches.

A northwesterly zephyr ripples the water.

Lenticular clouds surf the lee sides of Cranmore and Black Cap –

A fair weather sign.

A shy stately heron wades along the far shore, away from human habitation.

He returns to the cove every spring, but has no mate.

Once a mother moose swam across at first light with her youngling alongside.

A bear, a fox, a fisher cat, tread this wooded shore,

And beavers build their houses here.

They say an otter lives in the marsh, though I’ve not seen him.

MIDDAY

My ancient sloop digs her port rail into the chop

Driven by a fresh southerly breeze this fine August afternoon.

Kayaks, canoes, fishermen, and motorboats pulling tubes of kids

Are the daytime residents of Conway Lake,

But they’re mostly gone by Happy Hour.

DUSK

The skiff glides eastward across the lake toward Scribner’s Point,

propelled by rhythmical heaves at the oars.

This night I’m lucky to catch the full moon just as its upper limb crests the horizon

Then frees itself from earthly contact and ascends like a gas balloon,

Glowing as if lit from within.

To the west the Moats are in silhouette, backlit by the sun’s embers.

The celestial canopy gradually populates itself –

First Venus, tracking in the sun’s wake,

Then Jupiter, then Cassiopeia and Ursa Major.

Polaris takes its station above the pole

Where it has guided mariners for millennia.

I see no other boats, just me and a solitary loon’s mournful call.

Forty-three years have slid past my keel since I dropped anchor in this habitat,

Yet I am the interloper –

A temporary resident sharing space with its aboriginal owners

Who will live here long after my ashes have been scattered across its waters.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Sunrise at Rye Beach, New Hampshire, on March 22, 2024.

Desk - Lorraine Arbore Listen • 2:32

Desk - Lorraine Arbore

Another day has come to an end

Students have returned to their homes

I sit in the quietness of these four walls

I reflect

A new day will soon begin

Bodies will once again occupy my place

A place they will claim as their space

Tommy, hungry for learning and knowledge

Alex, full of energy needing to be unleashed

Maddie, dwelling in her alone world

Kate, dreaming of what to wear and the fun she’ll have at the school dance

Oh the things I have seen, I have heard and I have felt

If only I could speak

Joey is hoping to make the football team

Steven feels abandoned and fatherless

Johnny senses boredom creeping in and wants to be challenged

Sadie feels anger and pain from abuse

Sammy invisions his life someday as a doctor caring for young children

Oh the things I have seen, I have heard and I have felt

If only I could speak

Carl struggles with God and his own beliefs

Kyle has “ants in his pants” and feels so confined

Patty doesn’t feel as smart or as pretty as the other girls

May struggles to hold back her tears because she misses her mom who has passed

I sit in the quietness of this room

Where learning sometimes takes second place

A new day will soon begin

Sounds of footsteps

Voices chatting

Bodies will be occupying my place

A place they will claim as their space

Today, I too, will learn

If only a desk could speak.

Untitled - Bill Toomey

Softly on a wind in spring,

your voice attracts me like a song.

The lofty limbs in silhouette,

the smallest twigs your sing through,

and all the mountainside

is turned into a harp

that plays in me as it plays in you

as we sing as folks will do

upon a wind in spring, a song.

Alleluia.

The Liars - Nick Ellis Listen • 0:47

The Liars - Nick Ellis

I wait with dread like

fledglings crying out

along a limb – their hopes

hungering liars, with mouths

agape beneath the tree.

What fate will suffice

more than this does

for me?

Antique sedans rust red

among the understory,

the fine silt bedecked

in a mantle of quartz.

So begin the liars:

“What a mess of flesh,

What a hull of dingy gaskets!”

Laughing.

The hopeless unsung bird is

wildly fearful of death.

Truth be Told - Len Weldon

For you who seek

Freedom and Equality

Truth be told

For you who seek

Equity and Justice

Truth be told

For you who seek

Public office

Truth be told

For you who seek

Public trust

Truth be told

For you who seek

Your highest self

Truth be told

Truth be told

For without truth

All is lost

South End Boys: 1967 - Mike Landroche Listen • 3:22

South-End Boys: 1967 - Mike Landroche

Once, Laconia boasted a real Main Street,

a legit boulevard starting at

LaFlamme’s Bakery, at the lights,

where the six of us

begged bags of broken sugar cookies

from a beaming Granny LaFlamme.

Up the street, Woolworth’s Five and Dime

faced off against JJ. Newbury’s,

dueling lunch counters and stools

that spun us around and around.

The Colonial Theater opposite the cobbler’s shop,

and the drugstore, ran Saturday matinees like

The Swiss Family Robinson, for a quarter.

Bill’s Diner jukeboxes

wafted “Mack the Knife”

after church on Sundays

two blocks north to the railroad tracks,

splitting the city in two --

Cadillacs, and spring vacations --north,

tin lunch pails and work-day overalls -- south.

Black and white police cars,

filled the Church Street

parking lot, across from a magnificent,

Romanesque, library, with its granite

face, brick turrets, stained glass, and heavy oak

tables and chairs.

I will live there one day,

I thought to myself,

whenever I would fly my lime green

Schwinn Sting-ray north

through Laconia’s Main Street,

beach towel loose over my shoulders, cut-off jeans,

baseball bat and glove in my left hand --

snacks and backpacks were not a thing then.

Older boys in greasy jeans,

not yet driving cars,

too cool for the Opechee Park beach,

cigarettes dangling from their sneering

lips, lorded over swings and

the giant slide, always

burning hot in the summer.

We’d steer clear of those boys,

abandon our bikes in the sand,

race into the lake, where lifeguards

taught younger kids to motorboat,

Cyanobacteria -- that wasn’t a thing either.

We’d hang there, splashing each other,

replaying scenes from the previous night’s

episode of Batman,

pretending not to notice the boys

In greasy jeans.

We’d towel off and pedal to

a late-morning pick-up baseball game

against the Pleasant Street boys

on a field of hardpan, where, one night,

in the second inning

of a Pony League game,

my 4th-grade appendix burst.

I crouched behind home plate, the umpire’s cigar

breath filling the space between me and the batter.

My brother pitched.

I blacked out,

I’m told.

The ball hit me in the mask.

The runner on third scored.

Later that fall we’d sit at our desks,

In Mrs. Loomis’ 5th-grade classroom.

She’d roll out the black-and-white television

after lunch, capitulating,

to her south-end boys’ pleas to watch

the World Series.

The Red Sox lost game seven

to the Cardinals, 7-2,

ending our impossible dream.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Main Street in Laconia, 2023.

An Ars Poetica - Hannah Kanfer Listen • 1:06

An Ars Poetica - Hannah Kanfer

I can’t believe there was a time when you weren't a poet.

Maybe that’s what I regret the most,

the thing I take to the grave,

the years lost to a love so patiently waiting.

A love like a child awoken from a nightmare

to a warm hand on their back.

A slap across the face, red and hot.

A parent holding up a report card

and a mouth eclipsed downward,

I’m not angry, just disappointed.

Coming home to a surprise party.

Coming home to find the locks have been changed.

Playing magician.

Taking a finger to the back of the throat

and wringing your heart like a hand towel.

The missed flight.

Writing the same letter for 27 years.

Playing executioner.

Ten dollars stuffed in a coat pocket.

Playing for keeps.

Telling it all

on my own terms.

Ineffable - Bryan Cassidy Listen • 2:44

Ineffable - Bryan Cassidy

I feel that every word,

Every poem I write

May bring me always,

To this one

A golden meadow at first light

Sparkling in dew

A salt marsh

Uncut, not planted

Though every day, every year

They awake and they sleep

Seeping in, a tide winding

To greet this meadow

I am pulled in similar ways

For so long I’ve seen

An older me in the distance

Walking up to my chest

In this golden meadow

With arms brushing the timeless

I am bent, crooked, hobbled

My body stained in a tideline

Smeared in gray

Weathered as a bench I am writing from

Heading East into the dawn

What a way to go

This presence of

Golden delight

Leaving behind an open book

Embracing the ineffable

I already wrote my will

When you all wonder

When the Heron swoops,

Unfurls their wings and floats away,

What that might feel like

I’m telling you I felt it

When I folded and enclosed

A living testament

I’m not talking about assets

But the grace and gratitude

For being here amidst all of you

To hold that in its magnificence

For when the Oak leaves fall into the marsh

I am going to shamble after

That old man in the distance

Because that’s what scares me the most,

Not dying,

That I could walk out now into the meadow

Young and able

With my fingers pressing into the cordgrass

I’d be born again

Full of wonder

And a tide still seeping in

A testament that wrote

That I loved you

And I wouldn’t waste a minute

Letting that be known

This testament

That is living

Is ineffable

Time to Bloom - Paul Friedrichs Listen • 0:35

Time to Bloom - Paul Friedrichs

Today's the day

your buds are lush

they've captured what your love entrusts

for desire has traveled in your veins

and sweetly packaged what remains

from roots well planted in the ground

with sunshine laughing all around

So release your grip

and let it slide

relax your petals to the side

let your pollen catch the wind

or little feet of dancing bees

it's time to bloom and let it shout

it's time to let the beauty out.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR A bee collecting nectar on a flower in Portsmouth, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Chorus of the Frogs - Eleanor Lonske Listen • 0:35

Chorus of the Frogs - Eleanor Lonske

Bullfrogs pontificate, never interrupting,

While distant woodpeckers rap, and

Song sparrows urge maids to drink tea.

Chipmunks stagger, gorged on acorn mast,

While twittering barn swallows dive-bomb, and

Cat belly-crouches through enemy lines.

Limp sails sigh, a lawn mower coughs,

While rain clouds smother the anemic sun,

And crows squabble over the remains of the day.

I Consume Multitudes - Jon Wesick Listen • 3:29

I Consume Multitudes - Jon Wesick

Are baby boomers problematic?

Very well, then. I delight in your scorn.

I shun choir, pep rallies, and letter jackets.

I am a night owl, a free thinker.

I consume multitudes.

My bones, my every atom of flesh

formed from Swanson TV Dinners:

Salisbury steak, chicken Parmesan,

turkey with sweet potatoes, stuffing, gravy,

enchiladas with rice and beans,

baked at 350 degrees for 30 minutes

and served in aluminum trays

unless I crave lasagna, which takes an hour.

Chex mix, cheese curls, Reese’s peanut butter cups,

Vernor’s ginger ale

I hear celebrities talking

when Ed McMahon bellows, “Here’s Johnny.”

When Carnac the Magnificent wears a turban

big as a truck tire, When Art Fern warns,

“Do not take the Slauson cutoff”

When stage lights gleam from Don Rickles’ dome

When George Carlin gives tonight’s forecast - Dark

When Peter Ustinov strokes his beard

When Bob Newhart staffs Dial an Atheist

When Buddy Hackett, Alan King, Dick Cavett,

Shari Lewis, George Segal, and Florence Henderson

charm and amaze between commercials.

Who is Corbett Monica, anyway?

Hurrah for science fiction! Long live the monster movie!

Pivot the rabbit ears! Tune the TV to UHF!

This is the nuclear physicist. This the exobiologist.

These sailors pilot a nuclear sub while the sky burns.

This paleontologist finds dinosaurs in the Amazon.

These geologists discover civilizations under the Earth.

This crime fighter flies a jetpack. These robot assassins explode.

This Englishman invented anti-gravity paint.

These aliens control astronauts’ minds.

This family survives a nuclear war.

This energy-hungry robot tears down power lines.

This alien offers Earth salvation.

Will a test pattern and national anthem

finally send me to bed?

Sleep? Who needs sleep

when Mr. Big breaks James Bond’s finger

and a shark devours Felix Leiter’s arm

in the yellowed pages of a fifty-cent paperback?

When a lunar prison colony revolts,

When an earthling, raised by Martians,

makes Jubal Harshaw his water brother

When Lazarus Long inhabits a woman’s body

When nuclear war catapults survivors

into a dystopian future

As for you, sleep,

you belong in daytime.

While I slumber, I leave

parodies of childhood pop culture

as laughter and courage

will be good health to you.

But I will not sleep now

for Captain America, Incredible Hulk,

and Mighty Thor cartoons

begin at dawn

Wildfire Light - Alysse Cleasby

The smoke haze

Breathes memories

Of a golden hour night

The light

Right on our backs

A breeze of tomorrow catching our hair

Hints of red and gold ablaze

In the trees of our mind

The knots of our hands

The rooted system we are weaving with our looks

A drink of water

From the reservoir of every inhibition

Until we run dry together.

We meet to stargaze

This desert we've created

Survey a fire storm summer

The damage of cracked limbs, twisted trunks

Distorted by the heat

Of two bodies in motion

This petrified forest, surprisingly easy

To navigate

With every windfall still in perfect, precarious position--

Do not touch, do not breathe!

Bowed shadow of charcoal bone.

Lead me through blackened arches

Let me shudder at the strength of the shape, of the feeling

Of the fragility, now

Hold me while we walk these coals...

Tonight, we want a campfire. So I

Dig for flames

Mine for embers,

half-life of timber,

Tinder

When the afterburn

Is the only fuel

Left.

Only my fingers burn this time.

About that cousin with the brain injury - Christopher Barry Listen • 1:38

About that cousin with the brain injury - Christopher Barry

The first thing you should know

Is that the fall started

Ten years earlier in a snowstorm

When drunk and broken down

On 93 he decided to stand

In the snow waving

And appeared as an apparition

Barely visible to the news truck

Before flying off into the white so far

That they had only just found him and the layer

Of snow building on his jacket when

The ambulance arrived and even though

The news crew had used the lights on their cameras

To search for what they presumed

At that point to be just a body

Not wanting to make themselves the news

They recorded nothing but in their account

Told family what gave him a chance

Was that the ambulance ride

Even in those conditions was two minutes

To MGH where the surgeons kept hands

On him for eight hours.

After the stomach and liver shifted

And the heart uncrimped from the aorta

And the screws removed from the bone

And the new world settled into him

Because only so much could be repaired

There was no way of knowing that loss

Of blood pressure would cause fainting

Years later as he reached for a water bottle

And hit the concrete floor so hard

It was weeks before he remembered his name.

You should know that

When he stood to make the best man’s toast

At his brother’s wedding it didn’t matter what he said

Or that we all knew how high he was

Everyone there knew

What really mattered.

Winter Driving - Jan Heirtzler

Twilight white of just-set sun on snow

Earth and sky fade through hues of ultraviolet gray

Stretched apart by silhouettes of pine-straight and oak-gnarled forest

Black water seeks its level, sending tendrils bending around fallen limbs

Our headlights forge straight shadows where the road curves, icing drifted banks in diode blue

Living room windows become beacons set back by hard-plowed drives

Empty barns stand sentinel by their farmless houses

Until it's town again, LED-frosted and snug with its stories of bundled lives

Our pocket of warmth finds its way home

Another hour for the driving log

Another step on your path from childhood

I don't say it now, but I love you

I hope the quiet drive lets you know.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Crystal Lake in Eaton, New Hampshire.

The Crickets - Joseph Perez Listen • 4:43

The Crickets - Joseph Perez

We play the songs of the summer night. We’re the crickets. If you listen to us for a few measures we will play a tune that you are sure to like. Dressed in black, we hunch over our taut violin strings strumming a staccato melody of the darkness. Amid the leaves, twigs, mold and decay under the mountain laurel, we dance like arthritic old witches chanting an off key cantata.

We are the pied pipers of summer memories. We were here a thousand years before you were born and we will be here a thousand years after you are gone. The world is full of suffering and loss and you have had your piece of it. We are here to give you a small piece of its joy. Do not fear the dark. Come, dance through the corridors of your mind to the sound of our shrill symphony of nature.

What lyrics would you like us to put to our strange dark cannon? We could play a tune of your youth when the world was full of dreams, adventures, and mysteries. We could make you recall your first love on that summer night when you were young. We could strum a few bars and you could see them looking into your eyes and smiling. You could smell their hair mixed with the scent of the flowers of the night. We could make you remember the longing ache. Anything that you want. Choose your tune.

Perhaps you would like us to recall the night that you looked up at a star filled sky and realized that the universe was vast and mysterious and you were a part of it. We were there when you felt that sense of awe and wonder. We have accompanied that aria many times. Would you like to hear a few bars of that again?

Do you remember when you played hide and seek with your friends in the heat of the early evening? Do you remember when the air turned cool and you walked home in the dark? Do you remember the beat of our melody as the fire flies flashed in the tall summer grass?

Shall we play one of our favorites accompanied by the sound of the wind in the pines? Do you remember how you felt listening to that rondo for the first time? Did it frighten you? Did its beauty give you hope? Did you feel time passing? Did you sense your place in the ages? Or was it just a strange haunting sound of the dark like our off key dirge? It doesn’t matter. You will like one of our hits.

We could make you remember people who broke into a smile when they saw you. People who didn’t want to change you. They could sit with you for a few moments in the dark refuge of the night. We could fill you with sweet memories of them. Any lyrics that you like. It’s all part of our melody of the night.

If you like to gallop through the midnight forest holding the reigns of your imagination in one hand and waving the other hand at the diamond sky, we are the harmonists for you. We can make you believe that you have lived other lives in ages past. Can you smell the moist earth that covers a world dying and being reborn? Close your eyes and listen to the harmonics that have echoed through eons of time. Do not be afraid. We are only minstrels with a sense of humor as strange as our cadences.

We played for you on that golden moon lit evening that you always remember, but don’t know why it was so special. And we played for you on that hot summer evening before the heat lightning came. We have played for you so many times. We can play those tunes again. Any tune that you want. Just step out into the summer night and listen. Make the most of your musings, hopes and dreams as your mind reverberates with our shrill melody. For one day we will dance and play our staccato tune on the earth above your bones.

Hope - Zoe Nathan Listen • 0:32

Hope - Zoe Nathan

The sun beams in the sky.

A happy thought

A cloud.

A nightmare

Then rain

Then lightning

Then nothing.

Nothing at all.

But should there be?

Should there be hope?

Is there a flower blooming in the dirt?

Yes.

Yes there is.

There is something that makes you get up

Something that pushes you forward

Something.

There is something.

It is your job to find it.

Hope.

Story of Confidence - Judah Nathan Listen • 1:04

Story of Confidence - Judah Nathan

He’s a loser

Everyone thinks so

Nevermind, they don't think of him.

Everyone thinks he is bad at every sport

Nevermind, they don't think of him.

Everyone thinks he is full of himself

Nevermind, they don't think of him.

He tries to be confident,

But he really isn't.

Tries to be athletic,

But he really isn't.

Tries to be good looking,

But he really isn’t.

Tries to be smart,

But he really isn't.

Every once in a while, someone will say

Something that will build upon his… confidence

And make him, believe

But that belief can… shatter,

Just as quickly.

He always says,

“If only”

“I would have been…”

“I could have been…”

“Great.”

And he truly believes that with all his heart

But…

Others do not,

And soon…

“He starts to question”

He thought… he was,

Smart

Good looking

Athletic

Confident

But now… Is not, so sure.

My Grandmother’s House - Lin Van Allen

“You are the apple of my eye” my grandmother would say.

When our car pulled into the driveway

she burst through the back door, hurried down the steps,

and threw her arms open wide to greet me.

Her screen porch was a haven on hot South Jersey nights

where we ate Italian hoagies with mysterious meats;

mortadella, capicola, soppressata salami splashed with oil and sprinkled with oregano,

where we drank iced tea thick with sugar and tart from fresh lemons,

where the freezer was full of ice cream.

I slept three stories up where the floor was painted red and the bathtub had feet,

and the mourning doves cooed at dawn from the tree outside the window seat.

In the morning I’d come down to cinnamon buns from McMillan’s Bakery,

sticky with syrup and heavy with pecans and patted with melting butter.

In my grandmother’s house all was well with the world

where I had no doubt about the love for me. I was the apple of her eye.

Pats 25 Jets 22 - Hans Mundhal Listen • 0:32

Pats 25 Jets 22 - Hans Mundahl

After review,

The ruling on the field,

Stands.

We screamed then,

Tens of thousands of us,

Losing our collective s***.

You crushed me

In your man arms,

So different from the bub I remember.

So hard I could barely breathe.

“We won!” you screamed.

“We won!” my reply.

But what I really meant was,

‘I love you.’

And maybe also,

‘I’m sorry.’

The All of It - Susan Varn Listen • 0:54

The All of It - Susan Varn

Like a sizzling day at Hampton Beach,

the field is packed with clover.

Clusters claiming every inch.

I can’t help looking

for a stem with four leaves

to set my day on course.

Some mornings I’ll find one, once six!

And then there was a rare five-leafer….

But most days a zillion threes.

This seductive gig is scan-as-I-stride.

No fair to stop and scour,

(although that never yielded anything).

And so it is, early this October day,

until a circling hawk pulls my eyes up

from the small to the all of it.

The Waking of the Walking Dead - Peter C. Langella Listen • 0:41

The Waking of the Walking Dead - Peter C. Langella

From his tiny lips

They heard

Bombastic lies

Stumble out like drunkard’s spew;

Watched a tiny hand fuse

Motley pins to virtual maps,

To set topography ablaze

With icons of blasts.

Looking against the stars

And moon-bathed sky,

They saw crimson

In billowing shrouds,

Falling cinders illuminate ruins,

Black Death glow below char.

They watched America’s symbol

Fade to dim;

Saw it stomped and ripped

To tatters and scattered

Under a blowhard’s unholy din.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR A full moon rising over St. John Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, 2024.

I will go gentle into that good night - Robert Nichols Listen • 1:47

I Will Go Gentle Into That Good Night - Robert Nichols

I will go gentle

into that good night

And not wage battle

in some mythological fight

But soften my heart

as to a patient friend

Who welcomes my arrival

at journey's end



I will go gentle

and not despair

That I shan't see blue sky

or breathe sea air

Or hear the wood thrush

from its woodland womb

Or smell the lilac's

soothing bloom



I will go gentle

and bear no cost

Of regrets and failures

and deep loves lost

Where alongside triumphs

in the last review

Become as droplets

in morning dew



I will go gentle

to join in song

With choral union

among the throng

Of those who long since

left the earth

Having run the course

prescribed at birth



I will go gentle

and not decline

The guidance offered

by design

To douse all fear

and needless strife

In this my final

task in life



Gentle will I go

into that good night

Though nevermore to waken

with the day's first light

Shall shed the bindings

of this earthly story

And spread my wings

toward ethereal glory

A Stone upon the Cairn - Susan Giusto Listen • 1:28

A Stone upon the Cairn - Susan M. Giusto

There in the trees, speak the mists,

Wanting to know how the sun smiles.

Seeking the road as it turns and twists,

Going on this journey for many miles.

Sailing to a harbor still unknown,

Where rumors flow of great delight.

Yet scandal hides an ugly tone,

A charlatan casting darkness, upon the light.

Etched a moment in a life portrayed,

Should offer a gift to clear the sorrows.

To heal the heart that was betrayed,

Give back the time stolen or borrowed.

Bend the light and fold it good,

Weave a new pattern to be cast.

Walk the path to things that could,

Wash the pain and erase the past.

Use the sunrise to inspire the will,

Garner the strength during this time to relearn.

Follow the shadows as they move to something better still,

Place another stone upon the cairn

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Sunrise at Rye Beach, NH.

WAITING - Robyn Anne Piper

You.

Yes. You.

You who live life waiting.

Waiting for what? For death?

You should try it my way.

I'm living in reverse--

Savoring the sweet memories of my future,

Constantly surprised by my past.

I recall findly my death,

And anxiously await my birth.

I even remember you,

Whom I have not yet met.

You.

Yes. You.

You who lives life waiting.

A black filly discovers night - Roberta Visser Listen • 2:51

A Black Filly Discovers Night - Roberta Visser

Once when spring was young

with light so clear the sky was powder to purple-grey blue,

a filly dropped onto the grass

wet with birth,

then, pushing, lifting herself up, stood so black,

not even her eyes or nose were truly noticeable,

so black, not even the dark bark of the broad chestnut tree

further down the field could match it.

Through days of long sunlight, the filly studied water flowing down

the culvert over small-leafed plants and gurgling over stiff oak leaves

caught on a rock. She noticed circles of blue-green lichen on an old stone wall,

and leaped in tall grasses copying the rabbit scared from its nest.

When it was dark, her mother, a tall mare, would tell her to look

through the opening in the barn roof to see the stars – specks of steady light

and some that seemed to fade and flare. Every night, watching, watching,

the filly fell asleep under their silence.

Once, a round moon cast a white light that lit up the clouds sailing near it.

The filly stared at the moon’s glow, its soft eyes, its ‘O’ shaped mouth, then lay down, dozed, but did not sleep. Opening her eyes to look up again, she saw the moon was no longer there, though the sky still held its grey-white light –

she lifted herself up and walked through the barn door left open

to let in a cooling breeze. The air was moist, the grasses as if spot lit.

Her shadow, no matter where she walked, fit among the long

shadows of the maples bordering the pasture. Above, each star’s light

seemed to be swept from one to the other as if they were whispering

some important news. Her mother had come out to find her standing alone

and silent in the stretch of field. The mare snorted while raising her head

up and down.

“Night,” said the filly as her mother came near.

“Yes. Night,” replied the mare.

Casting upon the waters - EstherJames Listen • 1:14

Casting Upon The Waters - James

Mist on the river from breeze slowly clears,

And there in the riffles so gently appears,

A fisherman - in water up to his thighs,

With arms in smooth motion casting some flies.

His hat quite sun faded and vest well a-lured,

Contentment on face ever peaceful and sure.

Waders tight-cinched, he stands at the ready

Probing a pool in a moss-collared eddy,

Patiently waiting for some hungry trout

To bite at his nymph and quick set about.

The nice bamboo rod he flexes with pride,

He made it himself - and the lures also tied.

Studied yet prayerful, alone in this bliss.

A day good as worship when one gets to fish.

Remember - William-Bernard Reid-Varley Listen • 1:24

Remember - William-Bernard Reid-Varley

When the human who’s come to seek healing

Becomes just gender and age—

And notice of a new admission

Just another monotonous page—

When vital cadence becomes just a rhythm

And a heartbeat no more than heart sound—

Remember the thrill that surged through you

When the life-giving pulse you first found.

When your name is o’erburdened with titles

And your brow bears the wisdom of years—

When your footsteps are heavy with knowing

And you are the first of your peers—

When you have become the lore-master

And your wish is now others’ command—

Forget not the fear and the trembling

When you first offered assessment and plan.

When you’re no more perturbed by the passing

Of a soul emplaced in your care—

When you mark it no deeper nor longer

Than a chill in the cool autumn air—

When the final exhale of departing

You note simply as agonal breath—

Remember the undying hour

You first were entrusted with death.

When you throw the long coat o’er your shoulders

With no more thought than a cloak in the rain—

When its meaning has faded with memory

And wearing it becomes just mundane—

When reverence to routine surrenders

As years beyond number do flow—

Remember the weight of the white coat

When you stood on that stage long ago.

Emily Quirk / NHPR

Missy's Day - Mary Listen • 1:03

Missy's Day - Mary Pelchat

Here I am alone again,

She is gone for the day.

I find myself alone again, I have no choice but to stay.

I lay on Her bed,

I find Her scent reassuring.

Although I'm alone, I find myself purring.

I'm feeling a bit hungry,

I'll check out my dish.

Just what I thought... She left me some 9 Lives fish!

I'll sit by the window,

get myself a nice warm spot.

I know She is usually home by five on the dot.

Wait a minute, with my Meezer ears,

I hear a loud noise.

It's that stupid dog, she's chewing on my toys!

With my Meezer-like grace,

I stalk the dog with caution.

If she hears me approaching, I won't have much option.

I attack the dog

with Meezer-like speed.

I scare that dog so bad she actually peed!

My job here is done,

the dog left a puddle.

Now when She gets home guess who gets cuddled!

The Swallow - Tom Meredith Listen • 0:37

The Swallow - Thomas Meredith

I thought I glimpsed beyond the trees

A swallow soaring in the breeze

A certain harbinger of spring,

A graceful swallow on the wing

Or was it just imagination,

Wishful thinking, hallucination?

A forlorn leaf torn from a limb

By a bitter winter wind

I know well that spring will come

Surely before my life is done

So yet a swallow I may spy

A simple wish before I die

The Basket - Adele Sanborn Listen • 0:23

the basket - Adele V. Sanborn

high in that tree something woven

twigs and leaves pulled tight

a basket

nestled among branches darkening with rain

i wonder who was in there

a family of crows? a scurry of squirrels?

gone with summer

the wind won’t say what left in the night

only the hollow still watches

Mom's Wedding Ring - Joy Roy Listen • 1:46

Mom’s Wedding Ring - Joy Roy

Perches on my finger

A circle of life

Sparkling like the sea

Mesmerizing, unblemished gold and silver

A little band

Of memories

For 30 years

Since the loss of Mom

This ring has sailed

Through thick and thin

Delightful hikes

Splendid swims

Fingers caress it

Move it around

Up and down

To and fro

In circles through life

One day

Students heard

“Ding, ding, ding!”

And the ring

Disappeared

We scoured the floor

On our hands and knees

My heart sank

Scared out of my mind

“Careless fool!” I thought to myself

Days went by

Each with a sadness

A hole in my heart

An emptiness

The loss of my mom

My heart heavy

Spirit low

Months flew by

Black clouds still hovering over me

No ring

One day

In the heat of summer

Cleaning out a classroom

Rustling construction paper

Births a clanging noise

Lo and behold

A ring

My mother’s ring

My ring

Tears fell like a stream

Rolling over the hills of my cheeks

Salty taste flowing into my mouth

Mom’s RING! My RING! THE RING!

My Mother’s Wedding Ring sits on my finger

Now and forever more.



TREELINE - Tara Marvel

swept low by the ever bursting wind

this is the edge where the taste

of frozen mountain cranberries

is acrid but sweet as the fine fragile

call of the white throated sparrow

the smell and feel of mist,sweat and spruce

tests all the senses past the acute

the heat of the climb rends my bones molten

fused by a gust at the brink of the trees

in the moments vibration between being and action

the consequences here are irrevocable

as mica embedded in quartz

the spread of space, the relentless air

at last the loss of self is no loss

Ode to a White Pine - Meme Exum

To overwhelming crookedness

You stand straight

To countless vapid motivations

You exemplify fulfillment of purpose

To complex moral decay

You offer an interconnected system of life

To exploitive destruction

You counter as a gracious host

To all with the capacity to change

Your example, our priority

May it help rearrange

The Rain - Giovanna Roy

The rain is but a cleansing of the heart

Though many have rejected nature's rite

A rinsing, moving everything apart

For we who rage, our pain a razor dart

It signals calm, and clarity of sight

The rain is but a cleansing of the heart

We dread our storms when clouds are gathered dark

We long for heavy burdens to be light

A rinsing, moving everything apart

It comes like gentle strumming on a harp

Repeated water notes, reflecting light

The rain is but a cleansing of the heart

So when the sky is etched with umber mark

Embrace the blissful, clean symphonic art

The rain is but a cleansing of the heart

A rinsing, moving everything apart

Editing assistance from Sara Plourde and Dan Tuohy.