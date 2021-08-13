The Big Question

We want to hear from you about the big (and small) questions that shape our lives. We want to put you, our listeners, on the air.
Each month, we’ll release a new question here and on social media. You then record your answer in a voice memo and send it to us. Some of the responses we’ll air on All Things Considered with host Peter Biello.
This month’s question is:
“What were you doing on Sept. 11, 2001, and how did it change your perspective?”
Here’s how to send us your voice:
- Download the NHPR app by searching “NHPR” on the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads, or the Google Play Store for Androids.
- Open the app and go to the menu using the button with three lines in the top left corner.
- Select “Talk to Us.”
- Press the microphone button, and talk away!
- Click the blue “SEND” button to draft an email
- Send your voice straight to our inboxes.
Things to remember:
- Start with your first name and the town or city where you live
- Limit your voice memo to 1 minute