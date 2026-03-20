NH News Recap: Will federal funds for rural health care make up for Medicaid cuts?

This week the Executive Council approved over $100 million in federal funding to go toward health care access in rural New Hampshire.

The state Attorney General's office is reviewing North Country Healthcare, which operates hospitals in Berlin, Lancaster and Colebrook.

And the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled this week that the way police obtained cellphone location data without a warrant to track down murder suspect Logan Clegg was unconstitutional. Clegg was convicted and sentenced to at least 100 years in prison for allegedly killing a Concord couple in 2022.

Guests:

Steven Porter, Boston Globe

William Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin



Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Big investment in N.H. rural health secures key approval

Four major components of a plan to spend an initial allocation of $204 million in federal funding were approved Monday by the state’s Executive Council as part of a sweeping initiative to support health care access in rural parts of New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Senate tables bill to freeze hospital CEO pay in certain circumstances

The New Hampshire Senate tabled legislation Thursday that would forbid hospitals located in distressed place-based economies from increasing executive compensation for 18 months if that hospital eliminates more than 10 employees in a single department within a six-month period.

N.H. Supreme Court rejects warrantless cellphone ping that led investigators to Logan Clegg in 2022 double murder

The unanimous decision reopens a core question about the evidence that led to Clegg being convicted and sentenced to at least 100 years in prison

More New Hampshire headlines:

Could prediction markets deflate ‘March Madness’ revenue for NH?

AG says federal judge exceeded her authority in NH vehicle inspection ruling

‘Like the Mariana Trench’: Potholes are bad this year. Here’s why.

With no ICE facility on the horizon, Merrimack gets back to normal