© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today for a chance to win thousands of $$ in grocery gift cards!

NH News Recap: Will federal funds for rural health care make up for Medicaid cuts?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published March 20, 2026 at 8:53 AM EDT
Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo 2023 / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

This week the Executive Council approved over $100 million in federal funding to go toward health care access in rural New Hampshire.

The state Attorney General's office is reviewing North Country Healthcare, which operates hospitals in Berlin, Lancaster and Colebrook.

And the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled this week that the way police obtained cellphone location data without a warrant to track down murder suspect Logan Clegg was unconstitutional. Clegg was convicted and sentenced to at least 100 years in prison for allegedly killing a Concord couple in 2022.

Guests:

  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe
  • William Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Big investment in N.H. rural health secures key approval

Four major components of a plan to spend an initial allocation of $204 million in federal funding were approved Monday by the state’s Executive Council as part of a sweeping initiative to support health care access in rural parts of New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Senate tables bill to freeze hospital CEO pay in certain circumstances

The New Hampshire Senate tabled legislation Thursday that would forbid hospitals located in distressed place-based economies from increasing executive compensation for 18 months if that hospital eliminates more than 10 employees in a single department within a six-month period.

N.H. Supreme Court rejects warrantless cellphone ping that led investigators to Logan Clegg in 2022 double murder

The unanimous decision reopens a core question about the evidence that led to Clegg being convicted and sentenced to at least 100 years in prison

More New Hampshire headlines:

Could prediction markets deflate ‘March Madness’ revenue for NH?

AG says federal judge exceeded her authority in NH vehicle inspection ruling

‘Like the Mariana Trench’: Potholes are bad this year. Here’s why.

With no ICE facility on the horizon, Merrimack gets back to normal

NH Attorney General opposes CHARLIE Act over constitutional concerns
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.