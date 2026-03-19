© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today for a chance to win thousands of $$ in grocery gift cards!

AG says federal judge exceeded her authority in NH vehicle inspection ruling

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Green, Keene Sentinel
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
Vehicle inspection sign at Weeds Family Automotive in Concord, New Hampshire.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
Vehicle inspection sign at Weeds Family Automotive in Concord, New Hampshire.

This story was originally produced by The Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A federal judge exceeded her authority by ordering the state to continue its mandatory vehicle inspection program after it was repealed, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella argued in a legal filing Thursday with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty granted Gordon-Darby, the Kentucky-based company that ran the program, a preliminary injunction on Jan. 27, requiring that inspections continue.

But the state has not resumed the program, putting itself at risk of court-ordered fines, and instead has advised motorists they no longer need to get their vehicles inspected.

Formella’s Thursday motion, which seeks to pause McCafferty’s order, says her injunction was “fatally flawed” and “blatantly commandeers state officials to implement a federal regulatory program” in violation of the Constitution's 10th Amendment.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

McCafferty based her injunction on the fact that inspections, which include systems that monitor vehicle emissions, are required under the state’s implementation plan under the federal Clean Air Act.

The state sought permission from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Dec. 24 to end inspections, but has not heard back yet, and such decisions can take a year or longer.

Formella also argues in his filing that Gordon-Darby, which no longer has a contract with the state, lacks standing to sue the state, even though there are provisions in the Clean Air Act to litigate over violations.

Meanwhile, Gordon-Darby has asked McCafferty to find the state in contempt of court for not quickly implementing her order and to impose fines.

Top stories

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Rick Green, Keene Sentinel
See stories by Rick Green, Keene Sentinel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.