Despite a pandemic, half of New Hampshire residents are buying food from local farms a few times a month, according to a new study released by researchers…
Nearly 10 percent of restaurants across the country have permanently closed in the past year. Owners and staff faced many challenges: initial shut-downs…
Food trucks fill a unique role in New Hampshire's food industry, including at catered events, festivals, and on roadsides. We talk with food truck owners…
Chris Viaud is the Chef and Owner of Greenleaf and Culture, both located in Milford. He grew up in Massachusetts, then attended culinary school at Johnson…
Ten months into the pandemic, many people are still struggling to find employment and make ends meet. But, there's an unexpected resource for some of New…
If you thought being a New Hampshire farmer was challenging before, imagine doing it in the midst of a global pandemic. Farmers are well-acquainted with…
In July of 2019, Marissa Balonon-Rosen was at a crossroads in her life. She’d just graduated from law school on her way toward fulfilling her dream of…
From the minute she wakes up, Chelie Beaupre is thinking about grocery shopping. She’s been working 7 days a week, 12 hours a day, for the past two weeks…
The Portsmouth coffeehouse Breaking New Grounds is closing its doors after January 3. On Friday, owner Matt Govoni announced on Facebook that he and his…
Imane Naji Amrani is in total party planner mode. She wears a pink dress and matching pink headscarf. Focused and firm, she tells a group of teenage…