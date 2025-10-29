© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in local news and public media. Become a sustaining member today!

10 things to do in NH this Halloween weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published October 29, 2025 at 6:35 PM EDT
Families can continue Berlin's annual tradition of 'trick or treat' across downtown from 3 - 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Courtesy
/
Berlin Main Street Program
Berlin's community trick-or-treat is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31.

See a classic scary movie, show off your most creative costumes and collect candy across the Granite State.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Statewide 

  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show is playing at multiple locations across the state this weekend. Many theatres encourage props and sing-a-along participation.
    Nugget Theatre
    The Rocky Horror Picture Show is playing at multiple locations across the state this weekend. Many theatres encourage props and sing-a-along participation.
    The Rocky Horror Picture Show is playing at multiple locations across the state this weekend. Screenings encourage costumes, props, and various levels of audience participation. Folks can see the cult-classic film in Hanover, Keene, Bethlehem,and Conway. (Ticket prices vary) 

North Country

  • Downtown Trick or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, on Main Street in Berlin. Children can enjoy trick-or-treat throughout downtown at participating businesses. More details. (Free)

Southern Tier

  • Food Truck Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, in the Busche Academy lot in Chester. More details. (Free) 

Lakes Region

  • Sweeney Todd on Friday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 2, at The Village Players Theatre in Wolfeboro. (The program continues through Nov. 9.) The classic Stephen Sondheim musical follows an exiled barber’s  revenge plot. More details. (Tickets are $25)

Seacoast

  • Portsmouth Halloween Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31. This grassroots celebration invites anyone to march through the city in their costume, or watch from the sidewalk.  More details. (Free)
    Courtesy of Portsmouth Halloween Parade

Monadnock Region

  • Halloweenie Weekend runs from Friday, Oct. 31, through Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Attendees can celebrate Halloween with classic and cult-favorite horror films, including The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), House on Haunted Hill (1959), Corpse Bride (2005), and The Screaming Skull (1959). More details. (Ticket prices vary by screening)

  • NH Growers Dinner at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, at The Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy. The night will include live fiddle music, hors d'oeuvres, and a feast of locally grown and raised foods.  More details. (Reservations are required, cost is $38 for adults, $17 for children)

Merrimack Valley

  • Ghost Encounters on Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1, at Canterbury Shaker Village. This guided tour explores the Shakers’ connection to the spiritual world through firsthand accounts of otherworldly experiences. More details. (Advance tickets are $10 for children, $20 for adults. Day-of tickets are $25.)

  • Route 3 Art Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, along the Route 3 corridor between Concord and Franklin. Explore open studios, meet local artists, and pick up a “passport” at any stop, for a chance to participate in a raffle. More details. (Free)

Upper Valley

  • Halloween FunFest from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, in Colburn Park in Lebanon. Enjoy a halloween show, carriage rides, a zombie photo booth, pizza, treats, and more. More details. (Free)

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Arts & Culture 10 Things To DoLakes Regionsouthern nhSeacoastUpper ValleyMonadnockMerrimackThe North Countryweekend events
Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell serves as the Community Engagement and Marketing Manager for the station. She is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR.
See stories by Zoë Mitchell
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.