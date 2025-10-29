10 things to do in NH this Halloween weekend
See a classic scary movie, show off your most creative costumes and collect candy across the Granite State.
And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Statewide
North Country
- Downtown Trick or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, on Main Street in Berlin. Children can enjoy trick-or-treat throughout downtown at participating businesses. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Food Truck Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, in the Busche Academy lot in Chester. More details. (Free)
Lakes Region
- Sweeney Todd on Friday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 2, at The Village Players Theatre in Wolfeboro. (The program continues through Nov. 9.) The classic Stephen Sondheim musical follows an exiled barber’s revenge plot. More details. (Tickets are $25)
Seacoast
- Portsmouth Halloween Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31. This grassroots celebration invites anyone to march through the city in their costume, or watch from the sidewalk. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
Halloweenie Weekend runs from Friday, Oct. 31, through Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Attendees can celebrate Halloween with classic and cult-favorite horror films, including The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), House on Haunted Hill (1959), Corpse Bride (2005), and The Screaming Skull (1959). More details. (Ticket prices vary by screening)
- NH Growers Dinner at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, at The Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy. The night will include live fiddle music, hors d'oeuvres, and a feast of locally grown and raised foods. More details. (Reservations are required, cost is $38 for adults, $17 for children)
Merrimack Valley
Ghost Encounters on Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1, at Canterbury Shaker Village. This guided tour explores the Shakers’ connection to the spiritual world through firsthand accounts of otherworldly experiences. More details. (Advance tickets are $10 for children, $20 for adults. Day-of tickets are $25.)
- Route 3 Art Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, along the Route 3 corridor between Concord and Franklin. Explore open studios, meet local artists, and pick up a “passport” at any stop, for a chance to participate in a raffle. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Halloween FunFest from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, in Colburn Park in Lebanon. Enjoy a halloween show, carriage rides, a zombie photo booth, pizza, treats, and more. More details. (Free)