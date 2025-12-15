Rye eyes charging beachgoers to park on Route 1A, may send issue to voters

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The town's voters may be tasked in March with deciding whether beach-bound drivers should pay to park on Route 1A in Rye next summer.

The Select Board is hiring McClure, a Portsmouth firm, to conduct an economic and engineering study showing potential revenue under a pay-to-park system for the town beach road.

“We want to understand the potential impacts before considering any changes. If the results of the study appear favorable, the next step would be to draft a warrant article so town voters can make the final decision on whether to move forward,” said Town Administrator Matthew Scruton.

