© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!

Rye eyes charging beachgoers to park on Route 1A, may send issue to voters

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published December 15, 2025 at 12:34 PM EST
Route 1A in Rye, New Hampshire. (NHPR file photo, 2020)
Annie Ropeik
/
NHPR
Route 1A in Rye, New Hampshire. Drivers parking on a closed shoulder of Ocean Boulevard on May 3, 2020. (NHPR file photo)

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The town's voters may be tasked in March with deciding whether beach-bound drivers should pay to park on Route 1A in Rye next summer.

The Select Board is hiring McClure, a Portsmouth firm, to conduct an economic and engineering study showing potential revenue under a pay-to-park system for the town beach road.

“We want to understand the potential impacts before considering any changes. If the results of the study appear favorable, the next step would be to draft a warrant article so town voters can make the final decision on whether to move forward,” said Town Administrator Matthew Scruton.

Read more at SeacoastOnline.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Rye
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.