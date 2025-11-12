10 Things to Do in NH This Weekend: Get emo in Manchester, time travel in Milton and more
Plus, experience Mozart, Chopin, and more with the North Country Chamber Players at All in the Family.
North Country
- All in the Family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Sugar Hill Meeting House. The North Country Chamber Players welcomes new member and pianist Reiko Uchida for a program featuring works by Mozart, Chopin, Jason Bauch, and Dvořák. More details. (Admission is on a pay-what-you-wish basis, with a recommended ticket price of $25)
Can’t make Saturday’s performance? Catch an encore on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield. More details.
Upper Valley
- Cloth Star Ornament Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Enfield Shaker Museum. Create decorative star ornaments by folding, layering, and stitching provided fabrics. All materials are included, but participants should bring sharp embroidery scissors. More details. ($20 for members, $25 for non-members)
Merrimack Valley
- Wagner’s Women: Archetypes and Inspirations begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Concord Community Music School. This narrated concert will explore the women who inspired Wagner’s operas. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
Form + Function Artisan Fair runs from Friday, Nov. 14, until Saturday, Nov. 15, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More details. (Free)
- Sip & Snuggle with Pope Memorial Humane Society from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16, at North Country Hard Cider Company in Dover. Enjoy hard and non-alcoholic cider, apple cider donuts, and the company of adoptable animals. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
Tomboys! Feisty Girls and Spirited Women begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, at the Peterborough Community Theatre. A screening of the documentary will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. More details. ($10 suggested donation)
- Misery runs Friday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 23, at The Edge Theater in Keene. The Edge Ensemble presents William Goldman’s dark psychological thriller, based on Stephen King’s novel, about a novelist held captive by an unstable fan. More details. (Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors or students)
Southern Tier
- Emo Night Karaoke from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, at the Shaskeen Pub in Manchester. Attendees can see the set list ahead of time and sign up to sing along with a live band. More details. ($15 cover charge)
Lakes Region
- Family Craft Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Belknap Mill in Laconia. Drop in for a free, fun craft activity suitable for all ages. More details. (Free)
- 1863 Thanksgiving on the Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the New Hampshire Farm Museum in Milton. Experience 19th‑century music and games, horse‑drawn wagon rides, open‑hearth cider, and a table set with period dishes. This is a guided experience. More details. (Museum admission required)