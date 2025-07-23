Air Force unit suspends use of Sig Sauer pistol after shooting death of airman

A major division of the U.S. Air Force is immediately suspending use of a gun made by New Hampshire-based Sig Sauer, following a fatal shooting on a Wyoming base over the weekend.

The general in charge of the Air Force Global Strike Command, which comprises more than 33,000 personnel, said in a memo on Monday that he would be pausing the use of Sig Sauer’s M18 pistol immediately pending a “comprehensive review” of the weapon.

A spokesperson confirmed the pause on the weapon is directly related to the death on Sunday of an airman at F.E. Warren Airforce Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. A statement on the base’s website provided few details about the fatality, and said the airman’s name was being withheld pending notification of his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued member of our Mighty Ninety team,” said Col. Terry Holmes, a commander at the base. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the Airman’s family, friends, and his fellow Defenders during this incredibly difficult time.”

A Pentagon spokesperson for the Air Force acknowledged the ongoing review of the M18 within the Global Strike Command, but didn’t say whether that investigation may expand to other units within the U.S. military that carry the pistol.

"Weapons safety is a critical responsibility and we continue to prioritize the security of our Airmen and Guardians as they perform their challenging missions,” said the Air Force spokesperson.

Nearly all branches of the U.S. military have adopted the M18, as well as the M17, as their standard sidearms. The guns are modeled on Sig Sauer’s best-selling P320 pistol, which is sold on the civilian market and is widely used by law enforcement agencies around the country.

The death at the Wyoming base is the latest in a series of incidents in recent years that have raised questions about the safety of Sig’s marquee pistol. Both the P320 and the military’s version of the gun have faced repeated allegations of unintentional discharges, in which the gun allegedly fires without an intentional trigger pull. The gun has been at the center of dozens of civil lawsuits claiming it has a design flaw, though judges and juries have delivered mixed verdicts over the company’s liability in these shootings.

In March, Sig Sauer, whose headquarters are in Newington, announced it would take an aggressive approach to push back against allegations involving the P320, calling concerns about its safety “lies and misinformation.” That campaign included a successful effort this year to secure a change in New Hampshire law that will protect Sig Sauer from future liability lawsuits regarding allegations the gun should come equipped with certain safety features.

Sig Sauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Air Force Global Strike Command’s decision to suspend use of the M18.

NHPR has previously reported on unintentional discharges involving the military’s version of the weapon, including documented reports of serious injuries suffered by soldiers at U.S. military bases around the globe.

The U.S. Army, which selected the Sig Sauer pistol following a lengthy competitive bidding process, previously said that it had no concerns about the safety of the weapon and noted that it had undergone rigorous testing.

A spokesperson for the Global Strike Command said personnel will carry a different weapon while the investigation is underway, and that “all AFGSC bases will conduct 100% inspections of the M18 handguns to identify any immediate safety concerns.”

According to the unit’s website, the Air Force’s entire bomber fleet, as well as its nuclear command forces, operate under the Global Strike Command on bases stretching from Louisiana to Wyoming to Massachusetts.

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story that may be updated as more information is made available.)

