NH summers are hotter than ever. Here's how to stay safe.

A version of this story was originally published in 2022. It has been updated several times since, most recently on June 11, 2026.

This summer is likely going to be hotter than average, according to the National Weather Service. And overall, New Hampshire’s summers are getting warmer and wetter.

Heat is the leading weather-related cause of death in the United States, according to the EPA. And it’s expected to get worse. Here’s what to know to keep yourself and those around you safe.

What heat alerts mean

During hot weather, you’ll often hear about three different kinds of heat alerts: a warning, a watch and an advisory.

Extreme heat warning: This means you should avoid being outside if possible, because the temperature is going to be dangerously hot. If you have to be outside, you should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible. Check on family and neighbors.

Extreme heat watch: This means you should plan for the possibility of dangerously hot weather, but it’s not here yet. Plan to suspend outdoor activities, and make sure you know where to find a cool indoor space, such as a public cooling center.

Heat advisory: This means it’s going to be dangerously hot, but not hot enough for an extreme heat warning. You should still hydrate, take breaks from the sun and consider postponing outdoor activities in the hottest parts of the day.

How extreme heat affects you

Hot weather can be dangerous for everyone. But some people are at higher risk:

Older adults

Young children

People with chronic conditions

People who are pregnant

People who work outside

People who are taking certain medications, including some antihistamines, stimulants, diuretics and SSRIs

When the weather is hot, everyone should be on the lookout for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Those can look different, however.

Heat stroke requires emergency medical care, and could cause death if untreated. During heat stroke, people can appear confused, start slurring their speech, or experience other symptoms listed here. They can also have hot, dry skin or extreme sweating.

Heat exhaustion is less fatal but still very serious. People with heat exhaustion might experience headaches, nausea, dizziness, or other symptoms listed here.

How to stay cool indoors

Cover windows that get morning or afternoon sun

Use air conditioning, and if you don’t have it, stay on lower floors, as heat rises

If the temperature is above 90 degrees, don’t rely solely on a fan to cool down. It might actually make you hotter when used on its own.

If using a fan, wet your skin with cool water, or wear a wet t-shirt.

If you have to be outside

Avoid prolonged sun exposure, and take frequent breaks in the shade

Hydrate early and often

Wearing loose-fitting and lightweight clothing

Avoid leaving children and pets unattended in closed vehicles, even with the windows down

Find help

If you don’t have access to air conditioning or if your home loses power, you might be able to go to a local cooling center or find an air-conditioned public space, like a library. Call 211 or visit 211nh.org for resources. New Hampshire's Community Action Partnership (or CAP) agencies could also be helpful.

You could also check directly with officials in your community. (Here's a directory of city and town websites, where you might also find contact information or other official notices related to emergency conditions.)

Check the state’s emergency preparedness website for information about resources for extreme heat events.