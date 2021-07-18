-
Behind Gunmaker SIG Sauer’s New Hampshire Expansion, a $21M State-Backed BondFirearms manufacturer SIG Sauer is expanding its operations in New Hampshire with the help of a $21.1 million state treasury bond and nearly $2 million in…
-
SIG Sauer is facing another lawsuit over allegations its popular P320 pistol fired without a trigger pull, causing serious injuries to a New Hampshire…
-
A proposed class action lawsuit against Newington-based gun manufacturer SIG Sauer has cleared a key procedural hurdle. In an order issued Monday, a…
-
Lawyers for SIG Sauer told a federal court judge in Concord Monday that a proposed class action lawsuit concerning the company’s popular P320 pistol…
-
SIG Sauer Faces More Lawsuits Over P320 PistolGun manufacturer SIG Sauer is facing two more lawsuits claiming its popular P320 pistol fired without a trigger pull.Both lawsuits involve former law…
-
New Hampshire gunmaker SIG Sauer is facing another proposed class action lawsuit over claims its popular P320 pistol can inadvertently fire without a…
-
Philadelphia Transit Police Scrap SIG Sauer Pistols After IncidentTransit police officers in Philadelphia will no longer carry SIG Sauer pistols after a weapon allegedly fired without a trigger pull.On Aug. 26, SEPTA…
-
Newington-based SIG Sauer is settling a personal injury lawsuit with a law enforcement officer in Virginia who suffered serious leg wounds after she…
-
SIG Sauer is asking a federal court judge in Texas to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit that centers on the safety of its popular P320 pistol,…
-
SIG Sauer, Already The Largest U.S. Firearms Exporter, Could Grow Bigger With Rule ChangeEarlier this year, Newington-based SIG Sauer announced the latest in a string of sizeable contracts: the Indian Army agreed to pay the gun maker a…