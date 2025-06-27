© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Map: Where are fireworks allowed in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:23 PM EDT
Fireworks over New Hampshire
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR file photo
Fireworks over Portsmouth in 2022.

It's legal to buy fireworks in New Hampshire, but not all cities and towns allow residents to use them.

Each year, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office asks towns to respond to a survey about fireworks rules. Here is the state's most recent list of local fireworks restrictions.

For the most up-to-date information about the rules in a specific city or town, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office recommends contacting local officials directly.

The map below is designed to provide you with a quick reference point about whether your community allows private fireworks displays. If you live somewhere with a permit requirement or other restrictions, check with your local fire or police department for more information.

If you're aware of another town that has a fireworks ban or restrictions not listed below, email us at voices@nhpr.org. If you're having trouble opening the map, try this link.

More resources:

This post was first published in 2021, and has been updated several times since then. It was most recently updated on June 27, 2025.
