Map: Where are fireworks allowed in New Hampshire?

Fireworks are legal to purchase in New Hampshire, but not all towns allow residents to use them.

Each year, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office asks towns to respond to a survey about fireworks rules. Here is the state's most recent list of local fireworks restrictions.

For the most up-to-date information about the rules in a specific city or town, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office recommends contacting local officials directly.

The map below is designed to provide you with a quick reference point about whether your community allows private fireworks displays. If you live somewhere with a permit requirement or other restrictions, check with your local fire or police department for more information.

If you're aware of another town that has a fireworks ban or restrictions not listed below, email us at voices@nhpr.org. If you're having trouble opening the map, try this link.

More resources: