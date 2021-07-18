-
Fireworks are legal to purchase in New Hampshire, but not all towns allow residents to use them.Scroll down to see our map of N.H. towns that allow (and…
State officials are encouraging caution with fireworks this Fourth of July weekend to prevent wildfires amid the drought, which has now spanned more than…
With normal life sort of coming into view, NHPR’s Sean Hurley thought 4th of July fireworks might be a distinct possibility somewhere in the state. Not…
A Jaffrey-based fireworks company is under investigation after it left a truck loaded with fireworks unattended with the engine running. Atlas Fireworks…
If this Fourth of July is sounding noisier to you, you’re not wrong. This is the first Fourth of July in more than a decade that people can legally buy…
Fireworks are legal to purchase in New Hampshire, but not every town allows residents to use them. Each year, the State Fire Marshall asks New Hampshire…
Last Friday, Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill to legalize firecrackers in New Hampshire. They are now for sale at licensed fireworks dealers in the…
Champny’s Fireworks in Bow is a family-owned business that has pyrotechnics of every shape and size.Deborah Colby, the owner of Champny’s Fireworks in…
Hassan's Veto Upholds Ban on Some FirecrackersGov. Maggie Hassan has vetoed a bill that would repeal a ban on the sale and use of some firecrackers in New Hampshire.Hassan said Tuesday that it's…
Getting ready to fire off some bottle rockets this Independence Day? You may want to check our map below first.The New Hampshire Department of Safety…