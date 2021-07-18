Fire Safety

-
The six former military trucks from a government surplus program will help New Hampshire fire departments fight wildfires.
-
Update, Wednesday, Sept. 16: The risk of wildfires was “very high” Wednesday in New Hampshire and Maine. Officials say they've had reports of several…
-
There’s a red flag warning in effect for much of Southern and Central New Hampshire until 8 p.m. Thursday. It means fires could spread quickly, due to…
-
Firefighters and emergency management directors around New Hampshire are urging Granite Staters to take home-heating precautions while dealing with frozen…