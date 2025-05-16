NH News Recap: The push to make NH a haven for crypto businesses

Gov. Kelly Ayotte recently signed a law making New Hampshire the first state to authorize its treasury to purchase Bitcoin. What’s driving efforts here to make the state more attractive for cryptocurrency businesses?

And top House Republicans have accused New Hampshire’s public universities and colleges of admitting undocumented individuals as students at the exclusion of legal New Hampshire residents. But the most recent enrollment numbers show a total of three students — out of 22,000 —would be considered undocumented or part of the federal DACA program.

Guests:



Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Numbers don’t bear out lawmakers’ claims of vast undocumented student population on NH campuses

Top State House Republicans have accused public campuses of “harboring an unknown number” of undocumented students. In fact, there are three enrolled.

Bitcoin booster push to make New Hampshire ‘the granite cradle of crypto’

Top Republicans see cryptocurrency as an opportunity to transform New Hampshire’s economy. The momentum is driven in part by libertarian-minded lawmakers and activists connected to the Free State Project.

Testing reveals DNA evidence in alleged wrongful conviction in New Hampshire murder case

Jason Carroll has spent more than 30 years in prison claiming innocence in the murder of Sharon Johnson. Now, he could be one step closer to proving it.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Should NH students learn gun safety in school? A Republican lawmaker says yes.

Hanover voters encourage town officials to avoid contract with ICE

Faith, celebrations and community provide hope for NH Ukrainians