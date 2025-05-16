© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: The push to make NH a haven for crypto businesses

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Julia Furukawa
Published May 16, 2025 at 8:35 AM EDT
Gov. Kelly Ayotte stands between House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Representative Keith Ammon in the governors office.
courtesy NH Governor's Office
Gov. Kelly Ayotte, flanked by House Majority Leader Jason Osborne (left) and Rep. Keith Ammon, on the day she signed a bill making New Hampshire the first state to authorize its treasury to invest in cryptocurrency, May 6, 2025. Osborne and Ammon are two of the most enthusiastic advocates of cryptocurrency in the State House.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte recently signed a law making New Hampshire the first state to authorize its treasury to purchase Bitcoin. What’s driving efforts here to make the state more attractive for cryptocurrency businesses?

And top House Republicans have accused New Hampshire’s public universities and colleges of admitting undocumented individuals as students at the exclusion of legal New Hampshire residents. But the most recent enrollment numbers show a total of three students — out of 22,000 —would be considered undocumented or part of the federal DACA program.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Numbers don’t bear out lawmakers’ claims of vast undocumented student population on NH campuses

Top State House Republicans have accused public campuses of “harboring an unknown number” of undocumented students. In fact, there are three enrolled.

Bitcoin booster push to make New Hampshire ‘the granite cradle of crypto’

Top Republicans see cryptocurrency as an opportunity to transform New Hampshire’s economy. The momentum is driven in part by libertarian-minded lawmakers and activists connected to the Free State Project.

Testing reveals DNA evidence in alleged wrongful conviction in New Hampshire murder case

Jason Carroll has spent more than 30 years in prison claiming innocence in the murder of Sharon Johnson. Now, he could be one step closer to proving it.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Should NH students learn gun safety in school? A Republican lawmaker says yes.

Hanover voters encourage town officials to avoid contract with ICE

Faith, celebrations and community provide hope for NH Ukrainians

In Manchester, a funeral for an infant no one knew
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
Julia Furukawa
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
