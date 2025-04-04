NH News Recap: Pappas embraces fighting stance in Senate campaign launch

Congressman Chris Pappas announced this week he’s running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Shaheen announced last month that she won’t be seeking election.

The New Hampshire House Finance Committee voted this week to make steep cuts to government spending in its proposed state budget for the next two years.

And the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tapped Mark Sanborn to be the next Regional Administrator for New England. Sanborn will be in charge of advancing the Trump administration’s environmental agenda across New England states and federally recognized Tribal Nations. Rick Ganley speaks with him about his goals in his new position.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Mark Sanborn, EPA Regional Administrator for New England

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Pappas promises to bring 'fight' to Trump in Senate campaign kickoff

Pappas’ decision to run for Senate is an obvious next step for the four-term congressman, and something he signaled was all but inevitable from the moment Shaheen announced she would not be seeking reelection next year.

NH Republicans add DEI limits to House budget proposal, as Democrats cry foul

The New Hampshire House’s Finance Committee voted Tuesday to cut roughly $300 million from Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s proposed state spending plan in a series of sweeping financial moves.

Former New Hampshire regulator tapped to lead New England’s EPA office

Mark Sanborn, who served as assistant commissioner of New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services between 2021 and 2023, has worked in several federal and state government positions.

More New Hampshire headlines:

As NH Republicans aim to ban DEI, disability advocates and others sound the alarm

Judge praises NH’s progress cutting down wait times for inpatient mental health care