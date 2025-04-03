© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Judge praises NH’s progress cutting down wait times for inpatient mental health care

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:13 PM EDT
Emergency room at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH.
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
Emergency room at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH. Paul Cuno-Booth photo 2023 / NHPR

A federal judge says New Hampshire is making good progress toward eliminating wait times for inpatient mental health care.

Since May 2023, New Hampshire has been working to comply with a court order requiring it to end so-called “ER boarding.” For over a decade, many patients have been forced to wait days or even weeks in the emergency room after being involuntarily held for mental health care, because of a shortage of beds.

The practice – which surfaced amid cuts to the community mental health system and the closure of hospital psychiatric units – has spawned multiple rounds of litigation. The 2023 order was sought by a coalition of New Hampshire hospitals.

Speaking in U.S. District court in Concord Thursday, state officials said the waitlist has decreased significantly in that time as they’ve brought more beds online. On some days, the waitlist has hit zero, or had fewer people on it than the number of available beds, said Samuel Garland with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

But he said another part of the court’s order – which requires patients to be transferred from the ER to a mental health facility within six hours – may need to change. He said that’s hard to meet in many cases for a variety of reasons, including the acuity of a patient’s condition and inefficiencies in the system.

“Based on what we’ve seen so far, six hours is probably not achievable across the board,” he said.

Garland said the state is in talks with the hospitals about potentially revising that timeframe.

Judge Landya McCafferty said she was “very, very pleased” with the state’s progress in reducing wait times, and gave the parties another 90 days to propose an alternative to the six-hour time limit.

According to state data, the waitlist was hovering in the 40s when McCafferty issued her May 2023 order. In the first three months of this year, the waitlist has been averaging in the teens or 20s.

As of Thursday, 10 patients were waiting for admission to treatment, while 15 beds were available across different facilities.

Over the past few years, state officials have sought to reduce ER boarding through a combination of investments in community mental health programs, more inpatient capacity and expanded housing options – an initiative they’ve branded “Mission Zero.”
NH News mental healther boarding
Paul Cuno-Booth
I report on health and equity for NHPR. My work focuses on questions about who is able to access health care in New Hampshire, who is left out, and how that affects their health and well-being. I want to understand the barriers that make it hard for people to get care – including financial barriers – and what people in power are or aren’t doing to make things better.
See stories by Paul Cuno-Booth
