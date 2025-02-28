NH News Recap: The debate over the NH's bail system returns to State House

New Hampshire's bail system has been the subject of debate among state lawmakers and municipal leaders since it was overhauled back in 2018. A recent case in Manchester has helped bring that debate to the forefront once again.

A prison in Berlin will potentially be one of five federal facilities used to hold immigration detainees in the U.S. And New Hampshire farmers are feeling the effects of the Trump administration's federal funding freeze.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Manchester stabbing at the center of renewed bail reform debate in NH State House

Gov. Kelly Ayotte is highlighting a recent incident on Elm Street as proof the state’s bail laws are creating a public safety risk. The details of the case are more nuanced.

NH state troopers, local police seek to participate in immigration efforts

The New Hampshire State Police, the Gorham police department and the Belknap County Sheriff's Office are all seeking to join a program that deputizes local police officers to carry out federal immigration enforcement.

Plan to house hundreds of ICE detainees in Berlin draws pushback

The ACLU of New Hampshire filed a FOIA to confirm reports from several news outlets that claim that the Berlin Federal Correctional Institution will hold immigration detainees.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Some Medicaid recipients would pay premiums under Ayotte’s budget plan

Housing remains top concern for NH residents

Some federal climate funding unfrozen in New Hampshire