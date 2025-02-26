Some federal climate funding unfrozen in New Hampshire

Much of New Hampshire’s federal funding for climate efforts is now accessible, according to state officials, after millions of dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law were frozen earlier this month.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services spokesperson Jim Martin said all of that agency’s federal funding accounts were open and accessible.

“Governor Ayotte's office and NHDES leadership have communicated with our federal partners and advocated for funding to New Hampshire. NHDES did not suspend or delay any activities due to paused funding,” he said.

Officials at the Department of Energy have not responded to multiple requests for comment on the status of the roughly $147 million that the agency is expected to use for projects that could address climate pollution.

But the agency’s general counsel, David Shulock, shared an email with NHPR notifying the state that the Solar for All program was back up and running. That $43 million program is meant to bring solar power to lower-income communities.

In mid-February the state was not able to draw down funds from that program, but an email from the Environmental Protection Agency last Friday said accounts were becoming accessible again. The email also said federal officers were preparing to re-engage with grantees.

The state’s Department of Transportation has suspended new work on a $17 million program to create more accessible electric vehicle chargers around the state, after federal officials announced no new funding would be approved until they conducted a review of the program. No other federal grants are currently affected, spokesperson Jennifer Lane said.

A memo from the federal Department of Transportation said new guidance for that program should be ready by spring. State transportation officials are continuing to work on the first round of that project — four EV charging sites throughout the state — in the meantime.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has unfrozen about $20 million, nationwide, for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program, and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.

Brooke Rollins, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, said other programs were still under review, with officials checking whether they support “DEIA programs or far-left climate programs.” Rollins said she would honor contracts made directly with farmers “in alignment with White House directives.”

It remains unclear whether funding from the Rural Energy for America grant program will be released after the review. According to data from Atlas Public Policy, that grant program funded 36 projects in New Hampshire between 2023 and 2025, funding things like solar arrays on farms and small businesses, energy-efficient grain dryers for corn, and upgraded refrigeration equipment for a meat packing company.