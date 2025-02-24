Here's where bills on immigration in the NH State House stand

As the legislative session continues, Republicans elected to the House and Senate are using their majority in both chambers to move proposals forward that push a tougher line on immigration enforcement.

Early on in the session, both the House and Senate approved their own versions of bills that would forbid communities from prohibiting local police from cooperating with federal immigration officials. These are called “anti-sanctuary” bills by their sponsors, although the term has been a topic of national controversy .

Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte has urged lawmakers to send her those bills quickly. She says she sees immigration policy as an area when she hopes to work with the Trump administration.

“If you have committed a crime in our country, then we are certainly going to prioritize making sure that we are cooperating with federal authorities,” Ayotte told reporters earlier this month.

A number of other bills are still making their way through the legislative process, including a proposal that would invalidate out-of-state driver’s licenses for undocumented drivers and one that would make it harder for asylees to get a New Hampshire driver’s license.

There has been consistent opposition to several of these bills from the public. The number of people registering their opposition online hovers around 200 per bill. In comparison, between 20-40 people submitted testimony online in support.

Bills allowing local law enforcement to participate in ICE trainings pass House, Senate

The House bill that forbids local communities from passing so-called “anti-sanctuary” ordinances has another provision. It prevents government officials in New Hampshire from passing ordinances that would stop local police officers participating in ICE programs that delegate some immigration enforcement to state and local police.

These are called 287 (g) programs, and no municipality in the state is currently participating in such a program.

The Senate also approved another bill on this same topic.

Senate passes bill invalidating out-of-state licenses for undocumented drivers, House version to be voted on

Another bill, sponsored by Sen. Bill Gannon, would make clear that New Hampshire does not recognize licenses issued in other states to undocumented immigrants. It passed along party lines at the end of January.

Several neighboring states – including Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut – allow undocumented drivers to get a license without a Social Security number. These are called “drive-only” or standard licenses but aren’t usually accepted as a form of REAL ID.

If the Senate bill is signed into law, anybody caught driving in New Hampshire with a “drive-only” license will be guilty of a class B misdemeanor – which carries a fine, but no jail time.

The proposal would also require the Division of Motor Vehicles to keep an updated list on their website of which kinds of out-of-state licenses are invalid in New Hampshire.

A date for the House vote has not been set yet.

Transportation committee recommends the full House pass a bill adding requirements for immigrant drivers

A different bill on driver’s licenses would add new requirements for people who aren’t U.S. citizens or permanent residents looking to get a license. They would need to show proof of a driving record in a foreign country or proof they completed an approved driver’s ed course.

The bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Tom Walsh from Hooksett, also states that people who are granted status as asylees can’t get a driver’s license until their application to be a permanent resident has been granted – a process that can take years.

Currently, asylees and other immigrants are able to get a license if they have a temporary work authorization. If the bill passes as-is, the DMV would not renew these licenses.

The bill also would add a marker to identify the license holder as a “nonresident alien.”

The bill passed the transportation committee in the House along party lines, with nine Republicans in favor and seven Democrats opposed. A date for the House vote has not been set yet.

Committee says bill that proposes taxing nonprofits that “resettle” undocumented immigrants needs further study

Rep. Travis Corcoran, a Republican from Weare, introduced a bill that would tax organizations that help settle undocumented immigrants as for-profit entities. The proposed bill would change the status of 501 c(3) nonprofits that provide – or intend to provide – services like housing assistance, legal aid and translation services to undocumented immigrants.

The bill also includes a provision that says the government has the option to offer a bounty to the first person that reports an organization that settles – or attempts to settle – an undocumented immigrant to the IRS.

Hundreds of people registered their opposition online, so the House committee voted to retain it. The bill's status will be decided before early March.

Bills requiring E-verify at NH businesses killed in the House. Senate committee to vote on its version in March

Another set of bills would require New Hampshire businesses to enroll in E-verify, a federal program used to confirm employment eligibility by comparing records submitted by prospective employees to those available to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.