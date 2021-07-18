-
The next legislative session doesn't begin until January, but intriguing legislation is being shaped now in committee meetings at the statehouse,…
-
This week for our ongoing series Only in New Hampshire, we answer a listener's question about gun laws in New Hampshire.
-
There's no easy way to ask for money. Just ask the governor of New Hampshire. In just a few weeks, Governor Sununu will present his proposed budget to the…
-
On today's show: Civics 101: Calling Your CongresspersonFrom Kremlin to Kremlin - Listen to this story again at PRX.org. Maceo Parker at St. Anslem's Dana…
-
A paid family and medical leave bill won’t be voted on this year, despite community and bipartisan support. Representative Mary Gile, the primary sponsor…
-
The New Year will bring plenty of new rules and regulations to New Hampshire, covering everything from police body cameras to the use of laser pointers.…
-
New Hampshire's Legislature has approved changing when fuel dealers can contract with customers to buy fuel in advance.The bill sent to the governor…
-
On July 7th, the senate passed immigration reform legislation with an overwhelming majority. Meanwhile, the republican-led house has verbally panned the…
-
The House Committee on Public Works and Highways held a hearing on a bill that would increase the state's gas tax and vehicle registration fees.The bill…
-
The University System of New Hampshire’s board of trustees is requesting that the legislature restore its state funding. At a board meeting Tuesday they…