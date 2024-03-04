© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIMITED TIME ONLY: Discounted Pint Glass/Tote Bag Combo at $10 sustaining member level.

Hold the stars, a maritime Van Gogh painting is on display at the Currier Museum of Art

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:57 AM EST
Vincent Van Gogh's "Beach at Scheveningen in Calm Weather" at the Currier Museum
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Van Gogh's first outdoor painting is on display at the Currier Museum. Curator of the "Stories of the Sea" exhibit, Kurt Sundstrom, said Van Gogh was likely a bit nostalgic as he depicts the shoreline of a small coast village where fishermen were likely docking their boats. The town in the late 1800s was slowly transforming from into a resort town. Sundstrom said Van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo about his time at the village and included sketches in letters.

Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, known for his iconic canvas of a starry night sky, has an early work on display at the Currier Museum in Manchester. This work is more nautical in nature.

Kurt Sundstrom, curator at the Currier, has put together an exhibition that tells stories about life on the water.

The show, called "Stories of the Sea," features work by Andrew Wyeth, an American realist painter, and Georgia O'Keefe.

It includes the first outdoor painting by Van Gogh, "Beach at Scheveningen in Calm Weather" with gray skies and muted blues of the North Sea. It also depicts what could be fishermen’s wives greeting seamen docking their boats.

Sundstrom says Van Gogh’s painting documents the shift of a Dutch town in the late 1800s slowly transitioning from a fishing village to a tourist resort.

“The wealthy were coming to relax and have fun, but he was always a champion of peasants and a champion of the working class,” Sundstrom said. “So in many ways it’s kind of nostalgic.”

It’s one of Van Gogh’s first outdoor paintings. Sundstrom likens what he captured to what a coastal town like Gloucester, Mass. is experiencing, where a maritime village loses its small homes for storied buildings, housing apartments and commercial development.

Andrew Wyeth's "Spindrift" on display at the Currier museum.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Andrew Wyeth's "Spindrift" on display at the Currier Museum of Art.

The rest of the exhibit captures nuanced and various views of nautical life. Sundstrom said he wanted it to include the perspectives of women and people confronting colonialism, not just the view of working villages through the eyes of white men.

The exhibit will run throughout the summer till October.
Tags
NH News Arts and CultureManchester, NHCurrier Museum of Art
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
See stories by Olivia Richardson
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.