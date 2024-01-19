In NH primary's waning days, voters size up the field. Not everyone likes what they see.

Voters across New Hampshire are taking final stock of the candidates — and their own options — in next Tuesday’s presidential primary. And former president Donald Trump, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are all hitting the campaign trail to try to reach those very voters. NHPR reporters have been out talking to voters in recent days, as well. Here's some of what they've heard.

First, Josh Rogers spoke to residents in vote-rich Rockingham County Wednesday, to see how some voters are — or aren’t — arriving at answers this year.

Reporter Todd Bookman spent Wednesday night in Rochester with Haley, perhaps the candidate with the most riding on next Tuesday's results. She’s hoping a patchwork of voters, with a variety of political leanings, will be motivated to support her on Primary Day.