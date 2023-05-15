© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Woman accused of hitting election worker in Raymond, NH, faces felony assault charge

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
A woman accused of hitting a New Hampshire election worker in the face after her ballot jammed in a counting machine is facing a felony assault charge.

The Raymond woman initially was charged in March with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct, but the attorney general's office said Monday she has since been indicted on the more serious charge under a state law that makes it a class B felony to assault a town officer performing official duties during an election.

According to the interim town moderator Jonathan Wood, the woman was voting in the March 28 town election when a tabulating machine rejected her ballot several times. She then folded the ballot and shoved it in the machine, jamming it, Wood said.

When Wood tried to remove the ballot, the woman struck him in the face, giving him a bloody nose, Wood said at the time.

A phone number for the woman could not be found Monday and it is unknown if she has an attorney. Class B felonies are punishable by up to seven years in prison.

