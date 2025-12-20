© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: The FernGully Effect

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Marina Henke,
Outside/In
Published December 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Corina Rainer

When Avatar came out in 2009, it shattered box-office records. And even though it was billed as a sci-fi epic featuring blue aliens on a far-away moon, the movie didn’t shy away from a pretty Earth-based message of environmental conservation.

So, with a third Avatar hitting theaters this weekend, we were inspired to bust out the popcorn, dim the lights, and play the part of pop culture critics.

How do movies – from blockbusters to documentaries to Disney films – shape our conception of the natural world?

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

In order of appearance, here’s a list of movies that show up in this episode…

  1. “Avatar” (2009) 
  2. “Oppenheimer” (2023) 
  3. “A River Runs Through It” (1992)
  4. “Planet Earth” (2006, series)
  5. “Yellowstone” (2018, series)
  6. “Godzilla” (1954)
  7. “The Revenant” (2015)
  8. “Castaway” (2000)
  9. “Bambi” (1942)
  10. “FernGully: The Last Rainforest” (1992)
  11. “Moana” (2016)
  12. “Finding Nemo” (2003)
  13. “Princess Mononoke” (1997)
  14. “Spring Forward” (1999)
  15. “Into the Great Solitude” (1987)
  16. “An Inconvenient Truth” (2006)
  17. “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004)
  18. “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (2012)

Similar to Avatar, the animation required to pull off Finding Nemo was a technological feat for its time. Here’s a documentary showing you behind the scenes.

Listen to all of “Little April Showers” (that catchy tune from Bambi) here.

You can find Alyssa Vitale’s movie reviews on her Youtube channel, Mainely Movies.

Salma Monani’s academic work within ecocinema extends far beyond that of FernGully. Her faculty page at Gettysburg College can be found here.

Find some of Erin Trahan’s recent work on her website, including a recent documentary following Michael Dukakis.

You can find David Whitley’s book on Disney animation here.

Produced by Marina Henke. For full credits, transcript and a list of movies mentioned in this episode visit outsideinradio.org
Marina Henke
Marina Henke is a producer and reporter for NHPR’s Podcast Team, including Outside/In and Civics 101. Before NHPR she helped produce Classy from Pineapple Street Studios and contributed to publications including The New Territory with work exploring the Midwest.
