NH News Recap: The downfall of a NH megachurch; Granite Staters remember the Old Man
This week marked 20 years since the Old Man of the Mountain collapsed.
Next Level Church, based in New Hampshire, became one of the fastest growing megachurches in the entire country. Now the church and its founding pastor are under scrutiny.
We discuss these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
- Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Next Level: The rise and fall of a New Hampshire megachurch
- A new way to see N.H.’s Old Man of the Mountain, 20 years after it fell
- 20 years later, NH hold on to the Old Man
- The connection between International Workers Day and N.H. Senate Bill 132
- After advancing historic marker for Concord-born activist, state offers to remove it
- In Concord, celebrating workers' rights both past and present
- Saint Anselm College defends decision to host Trump for CNN town hall
- Gov. Sununu announces support for proposed transmission lines for Canadian hydropower