NH News

NH News Recap: The downfall of a NH megachurch; Granite Staters remember the Old Man

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published May 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT
One man plays bass and another plays guitar and sings in the state house.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Rick Lang (right) performs his tribute to the Old Man of the Mountain, "The Great Stone Face." Lang performed at the State House Wednesday where Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill proclaiming May 3rd Old Man of the Mountain Day.

This week marked 20 years since the Old Man of the Mountain collapsed.

Next Level Church, based in New Hampshire, became one of the fastest growing megachurches in the entire country. Now the church and its founding pastor are under scrutiny.

We discuss these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Next Level Church, The Old Man Of The Mountain, Immigration, NH Immigration
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
