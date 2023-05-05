NH News Recap: The downfall of a NH megachurch; Granite Staters remember the Old Man

This week marked 20 years since the Old Man of the Mountain collapsed.

Next Level Church, based in New Hampshire, became one of the fastest growing megachurches in the entire country. Now the church and its founding pastor are under scrutiny.

We discuss these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

