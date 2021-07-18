-
Christmas Eve services across New Hampshire will look different on Thursday. Some churches will have virtual gatherings.Others, like St. Andrews Episcopal…
Ahead of this year’s election, many New Hampshire churches say they're carefully treading the line between faith and politics. While many religious…
Most Fridays, between 300 and 400 people gather to pray at the Islamic Society of New Hampshire's mosque in Manchester. But starting Friday, the doors…
New Hampshire's landscape includes many old houses of worship, and while some are being restored, while others are being adapted for new use, as homes,…
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua renamed its chapel in honor of two Black church leaders on Saturday.The re-named Campbell Chapel will honor…
Churches across New Hampshire will say prayers on Sunday for those who are struggling with addiction. It's one way they're observing Overdose Awareness…
For nearly two decades, the Furniture Masters of New Hampshire have been leading a program at the state men's prison in Concord. They teach a woodworking…
November 29, 1964 is known in the Catholic Church as “the day Mass changed.” It didn’t take a day – more like five years - but by 1969 the vernacular “New…
With the holiday season in full swing, many turn to their religion for traditions and spiritual meaning. But for a growing segment of Americans, there’s…
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Scott Brown moved to New Hampshire late last year, and is now locked in a tight race with incumbent Jeanne Shaheen.…