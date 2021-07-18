-
For generations, the Old Man of the Mountain gazed out from Franconia Notch, but fourteen years after its collapse, a listener asks if maybe it's time to…
Plans for a new, universally accessible trail near the plaza dedicated to New Hampshire's famous fallen icon, the Old Man of the Mountain, have run into…
Officials with the state parks department presented plans for a new Franconia Notch trail Thursday. The trail would begin near an existing viewing plaza,…
New Hampshire is planning a new, universally accessible trail near the plaza dedicated to its famous fallen icon, the Old Man of the Mountain.The Old Man…
It was ten years ago Friday, that the state lost the Old Man of the Mountain. A celebration at Profile Park marked the anniversary. A lone bagpiper…