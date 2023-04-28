NH News Recap: Trump takes aim at Sununu, energy costs in Manchester campaign speech
Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Manchester Thursday. NHPR's Todd Bookman was there, and tells us what happened: how the former president was received by the crowd, how his latest legal troubles surfaced during the speech and what he had to say about his potential presidential opponent, Gov. Chris Sununu.
Later, NHPR's Mara Hoplamazian also joins to share the latest on New Hampshire's community power program.
We discuss this story and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- In Manchester, Trump touts record while staying mum on legal troubles
- The first NH residents are enrolled in community power, despite bumps with Eversource
- A bill to change NH’s landfill rules gets support from Sununu, state regulators
- Portsmouth teen charged with hateful graffiti targeting Temple Israel, local businesses
- House committee takes up bill to legalize online gambling in NH
- Consultants recommend Hampstead for new youth center
- Accelerator program aims to help business owners of color in Manchester
- State, hospitals disagree on how long it will take to end ‘ER boarding’ in New Hampshire
- Self-described satanist from Keene sentenced in virtual currency scheme