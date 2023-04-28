© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: Trump takes aim at Sununu, energy costs in Manchester campaign speech

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
Trump merchandise in Manchester NH
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
A merchandise vendor outside of the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester, where former President Donald Trump gave a campaign speech April 27, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Manchester Thursday. NHPR's Todd Bookman was there, and tells us what happened: how the former president was received by the crowd, how his latest legal troubles surfaced during the speech and what he had to say about his potential presidential opponent, Gov. Chris Sununu.

Later, NHPR's Mara Hoplamazian also joins to share the latest on New Hampshire's community power program.

We discuss this story and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

