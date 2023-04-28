NH News Recap: Trump takes aim at Sununu, energy costs in Manchester campaign speech

Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Manchester Thursday. NHPR's Todd Bookman was there, and tells us what happened: how the former president was received by the crowd, how his latest legal troubles surfaced during the speech and what he had to say about his potential presidential opponent, Gov. Chris Sununu.

Later, NHPR's Mara Hoplamazian also joins to share the latest on New Hampshire's community power program.

We discuss this story and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

