-
Two new reports on affordable housing in New Hampshire are out. Both illustrate how critical the housing situation in the Granite State has become —for…
-
The town of Hanover will launch its own community power program following a vote at Tuesday’s town meeting, which makes Hanover the third municipality in…
-
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del miércoles 14 de julio. También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
As local officials in New Hampshire look for ways to lower energy costs and develop renewable energy projects, some cities and towns are turning toward…
-
In May, the small town of Harrisville started to write the next chapter for its energy future. Harrisville voters approved the second community power plan…
-
A bill that would transform municipalities’ control of their energy sources will now move forward, after advocates and legislators found agreement on key…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 1 de marzo.También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
A number of New Hampshire towns is looking at community power as a way to provide energy that could lower costs for residents, help tailor their energy…
-
State lawmakers heard testimony Friday on a controversial bill that would change how community power programs could operate in the state. A 2019 law…
-
Lebanon’s city council voted Wednesday evening to join a coalition of towns and cities that want to provide electricity to residents from renewable energy…