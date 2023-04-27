© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR by becoming a sustaining member today!
NH News

Portsmouth teen charged with hateful graffiti targeting Temple Israel, local businesses

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
A maintenance worker at Temple Israel in Portsmouth works to remove a spray painted swastika.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
A maintenance worker at Temple Israel in Portsmouth works to remove a spray painted swastika. The temple and nearly a dozen other local businesses were vandalized with similar hate messages in February.

This story was originally published by SeacoastOnline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A 17-year-old accused of spray painting hateful imagery and messages on downtown businesses, homes and houses of worship is facing 22 counts of violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

The teenager, a Portsmouth resident and former Portsmouth High School student, allegedly damaged property on Feb. 21, prompting a strong rebuke of the actions by leaders and business owners across the city. Investigators found hateful images, which included swastikas, crosses and the Star of David, among other symbols, were spray painted at 18 locations.

The attorney general named the suspect in a press release. Because he is under age 18, Seacoast Media Group is not including his name in this story.

Portsmouth police's criminal investigation into the property damage and criminal mischief is ongoing, according to Detective Sgt. Kevin McCarthy.

Read the full story from SeacoastOnline here.

Tags
NH News PortsmouthCivil Rights UnitAttorney GeneralNew Hampshire Attorney General
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.