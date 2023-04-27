Portsmouth teen charged with hateful graffiti targeting Temple Israel, local businesses

This story was originally published by SeacoastOnline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A 17-year-old accused of spray painting hateful imagery and messages on downtown businesses, homes and houses of worship is facing 22 counts of violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

The teenager, a Portsmouth resident and former Portsmouth High School student, allegedly damaged property on Feb. 21, prompting a strong rebuke of the actions by leaders and business owners across the city. Investigators found hateful images, which included swastikas, crosses and the Star of David, among other symbols, were spray painted at 18 locations.

The attorney general named the suspect in a press release. Because he is under age 18, Seacoast Media Group is not including his name in this story.

Portsmouth police's criminal investigation into the property damage and criminal mischief is ongoing, according to Detective Sgt. Kevin McCarthy.

Read the full story from SeacoastOnline here.